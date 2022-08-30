United Way Of Southeastern Idaho awarded $20k for American Falls preschool scholarships

Read full article on original website
Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand sworn in as next City Council member
POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to fill one of three vacancies on the Pocatello City Council. Marchand was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Christine Stevens, who — along with Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray — announced their Sept. 1 resignations last month. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service...
Multiple brush fires on Friday in Southeast Idaho take toll on I-15, shutting down nearly 20-mile stretch of freeway
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour. Three smaller wildfires were reported along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello around...
Small-town star Sanchez realizes her pro soccer dream
“Maria Sanchez, bending the ball for Daly, look at that delivery from Sanchez! And it’s a diving header for Rachel Daly – spectacular! Sanchez for Daly!” If you google Maria Sanchez, you’ll find lots of video highlights like the one described above. The former American Falls and Idaho State University star is shining in her role as a left winger for the Houston Dash, the second-place team in the current National Women’s Soccer League standings. Sanchez is tied for the team lead with four assists,...
Idaho State Journal
Half the city council
Pocatello has yet to reckon with the loss of half its City Council, which resigned in mid-August, an event deserving a banner headline in most hometown newspapers. Under conditions now familiar to a nation riven by negativity, Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens tried to be public servants. In a hostile City Hall environment it was no longer worth the personal sacrifice. Indeed, two of the resignees summarily took leave of our dusty town.
Idaho State Journal
A political charade
Let's visit an inconvenient fact, one incorrectly relayed to the Idaho State Journal by city officials and misrepresented in the city of Pocatello's Aug. 29 press release. Fact: Three members of the City Council — Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens — announced their resignations on Aug. 19, 2022, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Firefighters knock down four wildfires that scorched 600 acres in Southeast Idaho
Several East Idaho fire departments worked to extinguish four wildfires that collectively scorched approximately 600 acres in the McCammon and Inkom areas Thursday evening. The four fires were initially reported just after 5 p.m. Thursday. One fire was reported in the median of Interstate 15 near Jensen Road between Inkom and Arimo, another broke out north of Inkom near Sorelle Road, what firefighters are calling the Middle Fire ignited about two miles north of McCammon and another blaze named the Crystal Fire was reported east...
Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
Multiple brush fires burning along Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello. The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector. We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
Downard Funeral Home owner released from jail on $20,000 bond; court records shed more light on charges
POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home was released from jail just over 24 hours after his arrest following an arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse. Lance Peck, 47, was released from the Bannock County Jail around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond. Sixth District Magistrate Judge David Hooste had set Peck’s bond at $20,000 during an arraignment hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse with...
HS Scores 8/31: Century's Aasand takes second, West Side VB downs Grace
GIRLS GOLF Century's Lauren Aasand took second individually at the Minico Invitational at Rupert Country Club, where the Pocatello boys took third as a team. VOLLEYBALL Century 3, Shelley 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18) West Side 3, Grace 1 (25-13,...
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District Board of Trustees approve levy reduction
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district’s ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The following motions passed with unanimous approval: — Board approved a motion to forego the annual 5% increase for the School Plant Facilities Levy for the 2022-23 School Year. ...
Bannock County approves FY23 budget, estimates reduction to levy rate
Following a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, the Board of Bannock County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023 as it is written. Commissioners Ernie Moser, Terrel Tovey, and Jeff Hough voted to approve the $99,395,616 Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget. The FY23 budget comprises Bannock County’s operating expenses, as well as the Bannock County Road & Bridge, the Bannock County Ambulance District,...
Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
Brush fires ignite along Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom
Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires that ignited along Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes. Idaho State Police reported around 6 p.m. that although the brush fires are burning near Interstate 15, troopers have not had to shut down the freeway. ...
Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Chubbuck motel shooting
CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old local man was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday after police say he fatally shot a man at a Chubbuck motel. Teshombee Qamayne Lang, of Chubbuck, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of evidence, all felonies, following a Chubbuck police investigation. The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received...
HS football scores 9/2: Highland falls to Skyline, Poky rolls over Ridgevue
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Pocatello 61, Ridgevue 12 Thunder move to 1-1. Skyline 29, Highland 21 The Rams are 0-2 for the first time since 2016. ...
Firefighting jets deployed to stop spread of flames after wildfires ignite in Inkom, McCammon areas
Firefighters with help from air tankers are battling multiple wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported along Interstate 15 and Highway 30 around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes. It appears that the biggest wildfires are in the McCammon area, where large firefighting jets are dropping retardant to stop the spread of the flames. ...
Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident
The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one. We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
Aberdeen just won't stop running the ball — which keyed a win over Declo
ABERDEEN — Watching Aberdeen run offense can be a mind-numbing experience. The Tigers rarely pass. They run and run and run and just when you think they might pass, they run again. They don’t always break long gains, either, opting to move down the field in short increments — keeping opponents off the field for what feels like hours at a time. “We feel like we have to establish the run,” Aberdeen coach Braden Driscoll said. ...
