KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings (9/1): Sioux City East, Missouri Valley start at No. 1
(KMAland) -- The volleyball season hit its first true weekend of the season this past Saturday, and there was a lot of volleyball. Let me tell you, there was A LOT of it. I was working on it longer than duty boy Ryan Matheny probably wanted me to (he wanted to record sports before beddy-bye).
KMAland Nebraska Week 2 (9/2): Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra, Syracuse improve to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock rolled again, Palmyra nabbed another win, Syracuse advanced to 2-0 and Johnson County Central, Johnson-Brock, Sacred Heart, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Sterling were also KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER. Elmwood-Murdock 76 Freeman 20. Cade Hosier had 14 carries for 114 yards and five touchdowns while...
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
(Bedford, IA) -- Both Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken, the Democrat challenging Grassley’s bid for reelection, have completed tours with stops in each of Iowa’s counties. Grassley addressed a crowd in the Taylor County Historical Museum in Bedford Tuesday, where the audience expressed opposition to vaccine mandates for the military and President Biden’s move on student loan debt. Franken chose Grassley’s hometown of New Hartford as the last stop on his campaign’s 99 county tour, where he accused Grassley of choosing “division and distraction over unity and understanding.” Franken and Grassley are scheduled to appear together in a debate on Iowa P-B-S on October Eighth. The November Eighth election is 69 days away.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 2nd, 2022
(Columbia, MO) – Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens wins a big court victory against her ex-husband, former Governor Eric Greitens. Boone County Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider granted Sheena Greitens’ request to move their child custody case to Texas, a move that Eric Greitens tried to stop. The former First Lady expressed concerns that her ex-husband’s political connections would make it hard to get a fair hearing in Missouri. One month ago today, Eric Greitens finished third in the Republican primary for U-S Senate, ending his political comeback for now.
SIRE, Iowa DNR reach consent order regarding air quality violations
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs ethanol plant has been hit with a $10,000 penalty for failure to meet state emission standards. In a press release Thursday, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated a consent order was agreed upon with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC in Council Bluffs, resolving emission level violations per air quality permits through the Iowa DNR along with the $10,000 administrative penalty. Mark Fields is a stack test unit leader with the Iowa DNR's Air Quality Bureau. Fields tells KMA News his department reviewed documentation as early as 2017 of required stack tests involving the ethanol plant's volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, and hazardous air pollutants, or HAPs.
Iowa DNR reports wastewater overflow near Carter Lake
(Carter Lake) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is advising residents of a wastewater overflow near Carter Lake. Following an investigation Wednesday, Officials with the Iowa DNR say a privately owned wastewater lift station at the Lakeside Estates Trailer Home Park in Carter Lake has been overflowing for an unknown amount of time due to pump failures. Officials say the sewage flowed onto the ground and a concrete pathway designed to drain stormwater to a city owned stormwater retention pond. While the retention pond is designed to drain onto the Shoreline Golf Course grounds before going into Carter Lake, officials say sewage appears to be contained in the city stormwater pond.
