The Maryville High School Football Team is going to have a new look to their helmets when they take the field this fall. Call signs, inspired by the 1986 movie “Top Gun,” and its sequel, “Top Gun Maverick” which was released earlier this summer will be utilized by the team. Head Coach Matt Webb said the team got the idea after a team movie night this summer, and decided on team leaders picking unique call signs for every player.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO