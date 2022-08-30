Read full article on original website
KMAland Boys XC (9/1): Nebraska City, Kuemper, Houghton, Carcamo, Berg run to wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City & Kuemper teams and Mason Houghton, Vincent Carcamo & Doug Berg were winners in KMAland boys cross country on Thursday. Kirk Schmaltz Invitational (at Ames) Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn put together a strong run and finished fourth with a time of 15:34.8. The Titans ended...
Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- We're back with week two of KMA Sports experts Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas making their weekly picks public record. Nick led the way last week with a 9-4 outing while Trevor was 8-5 and Derek and Ryan each went 8-7. Those two fools got to pick two more games than Nick and Trev, and still couldn't beat them. Sad.
Sidney holds off Stanton in state-rated Corner opener
(Sidney) -- Sidney kicked off their Corner Conference slate with a five-set win over Stanton in a battle of state-ranked foes Thursday night. "Early on, this is great," said Sidney Coach Amy McClintock. "Stanton's a good team. They're scrappy. For the girls to come out on the first conference night and get a win is important.
Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Lenox overcomes slows start, moves to 2-0 with balanced offense
(Malvern) -- Lenox shook off an early 10-0 deficit to open Class 8-Player District 9 action with a 50-32 win over East Mills Friday night. The Tigers did so with a healthy mix of the pass and rush to move to 2-0 on the year. "It was much needed just...
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 2 (9/2): Harlan rolls, Creston, Treynor, Mount Ayr go to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled, Creston moved to 2-0, Treynor took down a rival, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson ran wild and LC, Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, SC East & LeMars were other KMAland 11-Player winners on Friday. KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT. Indianola 31 Glenwood 17. Bennett Brueck led Indianola with 138 yards...
Fast start, turnovers boost Underwood in rout of Clarinda
(Underwood) -- First quarter domination led to another lopsided victory for Underwood (2-0), as the Eagles downed Clarinda (0-2) 59-22 Friday. It only took five minutes for Underwood to take a 28-0 lead. “[We had] a really fast start,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “Obviously the first five minutes...
KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset
(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
Timmerman, Timberwolves roll through Sidney 35-0
(Sidney) -- While things got off to a shaky start in the first quarter, Southwest Valley stormed ahead as the game progressed to run away with a 35-0 win over Sidney. The Timberwolves (2-0) relied heavily in the first half on staunch defense, big play capabilities from quarterback Evan Timmerman, and a versatile backfield in their rout of the Cowboys (1-1).
Volunteers needed as Shenandoah hosts annual Wabash Trace Marathon races Sept. 10
(Shenandoah) -- The annual series of Wabash Trace Marathon Races will take place in Shenandoah and the surrounding areas September 10, and volunteers are still needed to help stage the event. There are three races at the event, which include a traditional marathon, a half-marathon and a marathon relay. The...
Spoofhounds enter the danger zone
The Maryville High School Football Team is going to have a new look to their helmets when they take the field this fall. Call signs, inspired by the 1986 movie “Top Gun,” and its sequel, “Top Gun Maverick” which was released earlier this summer will be utilized by the team. Head Coach Matt Webb said the team got the idea after a team movie night this summer, and decided on team leaders picking unique call signs for every player.
Stanton-Essex survives strange opening game, gears up for Fremont-Mills
(Stanton) -- After a bizarre season opener that resulted in a win, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (1-0) now turn their eyes to a week two battle with Fremont-Mills (0-1) Stanton-Essex defeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s (0-1) 20-8 last week in a wild game that saw six turnovers. “[Martensdale-St. Mary’s] offense, like our...
Richard Duane "Clem" Clement, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Memorials:. Tarkio Baseball Field Bleacher Renovation. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Notes:. *** The family requests those attending...
Thomas Dale Blackman, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thomas passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, at Ambassador Health in Sidney, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
IGNITE burns bright in second full year
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program. It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
Nebraska Man Sets World Record Floating Down the Missouri in What?!?
There are quirky stories that you simply cannot love. One recently that caught my eye was a Colorado man rolling a peanut up to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose. This week, the news is out of nearby Nebraska where one man saw a challenge, and took it head-on.
Steve Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Steve Putnam Memorial Fund. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:Steve passed away on Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022,...
