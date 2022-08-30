ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOE6y_0hbACi6B00

It’s natural to want to compare freshman defensive end Mykel Williams to Travon Walker. They were both 5-star prospects coming out of high school, with Williams actually being the higher-ranked player between the two.

They play the same position and both have extremely long arms. Walker was a little more chiseled and filled out to this point in his respective career, but Williams is ahead in the developmental curve as he went through spring practice. Walker did not prior to arriving in 2019.

“Mykel is Travon Walker Jr. right now. He’s a freak,” Georgia tight end Ryland Goede said on his recent podcast Real Talk. “I have to block him every day. He’s not 17 or 18.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

What the national media is saying about Georgia football ahead of Oregon game

The Georgia Bulldogs will take the field for the first time this season on Saturday, as they take on the Oregon Ducks. The game is one of the most interesting matchups of the opening weekend. No. 3 Georgia comes in after winning last season’s national championship. No. 11 Oregon has a new head coach in Dan Lanning, who was the defensive coordinator on last season’s Georgia team.
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings

It's been a long, crazy few months, but the 2022 college football schedule is finally here and ready to kick off. Week 0 helped start things last weekend, with Nebraska taking another single-digit loss to open up against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy