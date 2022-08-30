ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’: Every celebrity revealed so far

Currently, the extremely popular reality TV competition show, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, has fired up the engine for its second season, which started earlier this year. The original series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, is a stylishly successful competition that easily laid the foundation for what makes this celebrity version so thoroughly enjoyable.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

More people need to check out Netflix’s latest Top 10 documentary series

From Conversations with a Killer to Making a Murderer, streaming giant Netflix has successfully brought many highly-publicized stories to life on the platform for eagle-eyed subscribers to binge watch. And the latest eye-opening documentary on the platform definitely deserves more viewers; in fact, the entire world should be tuning in to this unbelievable story regarding Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o — titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

First look images for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot unveiled

A new batch of images has been unveiled for Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Hellraiser, the film starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead that will be debuting on the streaming service just in time for Halloween. The images from the David Bruckner-directed film were published in Entertainment Weekly and include a...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them

For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’

It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s role in canceled ‘Batgirl’ movie, explained

Michael Keaton was going to make his triumphant return to the DC universe in Batgirl until the film got canceled. However, thanks to production staff and industry insiders, we know his role and how it would have played out in the movie. Aside from divulging those details, we’ll tell you why Batgirl was canceled and what the future holds for Keaton in the DCEU.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

After final tour, it will no longer be NOFX’s job to keep punk rock elite

Bust out your Vans and take advantage of the last time you’ll get to see punk legends NOFX in person. The band, which formed in 1983, will break up next year, according to singer Fat Mike’s Instagram. The singer responded to a comment on a post and wrote: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run.”
ROCK MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

Face-palming film fans name the worst casting decisions ever made

Every job comes with its own specializations, and every employee comes with their strengths and weaknesses; a lawyer may be better equipped for certain areas of the law than others, a line cook may be more proficient with certain recipes and less proficient with others, and some actors, the shiny life-blood of the film industry that they are, are sometimes better off sticking with the genres that they’re strongest in.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

When will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 be coming to Netflix?

Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account. However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Nori Brandyfoot in ‘The Rings of Power’ related to Merry Brandybuck?

Despite not doing anything of significance until the Third Age, Hobbits — or rather, their Harfoot ancestors — are once again showing up in Middle-earth through Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One of these characters is called Elanor Brandyfoot, and due to the similarity between her name and that of the Brandybuck clan, a lot of fans have been wondering if this newcomer is the ancestor of our own Master Meriadoc, a member of the Fellowship.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A criminally underrated Jake Gyllenhaal action sounds the alarm on streaming

You’d think that an action-packed cinematic experience with notable names like Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal attached would have moviegoers flocking to their local multiplex in herds. In reality, Ambulance grossed an underwhelming $52 million worldwide in response to a $40 million budget, which hardly helps the flick stand out.
MOVIES

