‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’: Every celebrity revealed so far
Currently, the extremely popular reality TV competition show, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, has fired up the engine for its second season, which started earlier this year. The original series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, is a stylishly successful competition that easily laid the foundation for what makes this celebrity version so thoroughly enjoyable.
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
More people need to check out Netflix’s latest Top 10 documentary series
From Conversations with a Killer to Making a Murderer, streaming giant Netflix has successfully brought many highly-publicized stories to life on the platform for eagle-eyed subscribers to binge watch. And the latest eye-opening documentary on the platform definitely deserves more viewers; in fact, the entire world should be tuning in to this unbelievable story regarding Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o — titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.
First look images for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot unveiled
A new batch of images has been unveiled for Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Hellraiser, the film starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead that will be debuting on the streaming service just in time for Halloween. The images from the David Bruckner-directed film were published in Entertainment Weekly and include a...
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Michael Keaton’s role in canceled ‘Batgirl’ movie, explained
Michael Keaton was going to make his triumphant return to the DC universe in Batgirl until the film got canceled. However, thanks to production staff and industry insiders, we know his role and how it would have played out in the movie. Aside from divulging those details, we’ll tell you why Batgirl was canceled and what the future holds for Keaton in the DCEU.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jack Gleeson got married and it went decidedly smoother than the Purple Wedding
Irish actor Jack Gleeson, best known for his “love to hate him” portrayal of King Joffrey of Game of Thrones, married his longtime girlfriend, actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. The pair were wed in a pre-wedding ceremony on...
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
After final tour, it will no longer be NOFX’s job to keep punk rock elite
Bust out your Vans and take advantage of the last time you’ll get to see punk legends NOFX in person. The band, which formed in 1983, will break up next year, according to singer Fat Mike’s Instagram. The singer responded to a comment on a post and wrote: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run.”
Face-palming film fans name the worst casting decisions ever made
Every job comes with its own specializations, and every employee comes with their strengths and weaknesses; a lawyer may be better equipped for certain areas of the law than others, a line cook may be more proficient with certain recipes and less proficient with others, and some actors, the shiny life-blood of the film industry that they are, are sometimes better off sticking with the genres that they’re strongest in.
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
When will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 be coming to Netflix?
Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account. However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
Is Nori Brandyfoot in ‘The Rings of Power’ related to Merry Brandybuck?
Despite not doing anything of significance until the Third Age, Hobbits — or rather, their Harfoot ancestors — are once again showing up in Middle-earth through Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One of these characters is called Elanor Brandyfoot, and due to the similarity between her name and that of the Brandybuck clan, a lot of fans have been wondering if this newcomer is the ancestor of our own Master Meriadoc, a member of the Fellowship.
A cloud-scraping 2022 horror movie is reaching nightmarish new heights among genre fans
Horror is a beast of many faces; whether it’s propping up its scares through the use of visceral, blood-soaked imagery, nerve-pounding jumpscares, or the sheer malevolence of whatever deadly force the protagonists are up against, there’s truly no shortage of versatility in the horror genre. But some routes...
A criminally underrated Jake Gyllenhaal action sounds the alarm on streaming
You’d think that an action-packed cinematic experience with notable names like Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal attached would have moviegoers flocking to their local multiplex in herds. In reality, Ambulance grossed an underwhelming $52 million worldwide in response to a $40 million budget, which hardly helps the flick stand out.
