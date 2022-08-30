Read full article on original website
Kate Moss taps into wellness boom with journey into Cosmoss
Once nicknamed “the tank” for her ability to guzzle champagne, the original 90s It model Kate Moss has swapped partying for dawn meditation and night-time tisanes. On Thursday, Moss has launched her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, featuring six products including vegan skincare and mood-boosting teas, ranging from £20 for a canister of Dawn Tea to £120 for a Sacred Mist fragrance. “A story of reconnection from soul to surface. There is a magic to Cosmoss and I can’t wait for you all to uncover it, just as I did,” reads a statement in a press release.
Is the remake of ‘Little Women’ better than the ’94 version?
Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women” in 1868 while living in Massachusetts. This coming-of-age novel follows four sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — and is considered a semi-autobiographical work. While there are multiple film adaptions of the book, the 1994 and 2019 versions are the two best-known films.
28 of the best J.R.R. Tolkien quotes
On Sept. 2, Amazon Studios will premiere “The Rings of Power,” an episodic series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings about Middle Earth. The eight-episode first season is expected to be one of five. It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, several thousand years before the events of Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books, and the six Peter Jackson films upon which they are based.
