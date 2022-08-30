Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of Labor Day sales — starting at $8
Labor Day weekend is the de-facto "end of summer", but that doesn't mean the fun is over, too! We still have this sweet long weekend to get in all the good stuff, and thanks to amazing Labor Day sales across the internet, that good stuff includes kicking back and shopping it up!
TODAY.com
We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
9to5Mac
iPhone US market share hits all-time high, overtaking Android; dominates global premium sales
The iPhone US market share hit an all-time high last quarter, giving it more than 50% of the total US market for the first time ever, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple also dominates global premium smartphone sales, accounting for 78% of the $1,000+ segment worldwide …. iPhone...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
9to5Mac
Police secretly use smartphone location data culled from Waze, Starbucks, and other popular apps
We argued only this week that the sale of smartphone location data is out of control, and a new report today provides a perfect illustration. It found that location data was pulled from a number of popular smartphone apps for use by US police, without the knowledge of app users – or even the companies who created the apps.
9to5Mac
T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign
T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
9to5Mac
Will Apple hide the iPhone 14 hole punch notch in software?
The iPhone 14 is set to be announced at the “Far out” Apple event in a week’s time on September 7. We basically know the high-level details: upgraded cameras, a new A16 chip, and largely the same chassis as iPhone 13 with a new hole-punch notch design, at least on the Pro models.
Eve previews Matter support ahead of HomeKit blinds and ‘White Edition’ outdoor cam launch
Eve is prepared to expand beyond Apple Home with new smart home products that will be compatible with the Matter standard, set to be released later this fall. Here are the company highlights at IFA. We’re pumped for Matter to become available this fall … A host of Thread-enabled Eve...
9to5Mac
Philips Hue expands HomeKit lineup with Lightguide bulbs, new app features, more
Philips Hue has announced a number of new smart home accessories, expanding its lineup of HomeKit offerings. Leading this round of announcements are the new Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs, which offer a distinctive new design meant to be a “statement piece to complement the decor of any modern home.”
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: September 1, 2022 – iPhone 14 Pro notch replacement
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac
Source: iPhone 14 Pro display cutout to show camera plus microphone privacy indicators; redesigned Camera app also coming
The big Apple news of the day is that the iPhone 14 Pro will apparently use software to make the two new display cutouts look like one seamless cutout. Why is Apple making this change? A source with knowledge of Apple’s plans tells 9to5Mac that the space between the two cutouts will be used to show privacy indicators for the microphone and camera. The change will also help with a redesign for the Camera app itself.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 release date: Here’s what to expect
The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is right around the corner and this year we could see a new rugged “Pro” version with a larger screen join the lineup, and fresh health features. Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available to pre-order soon. Head below for what to expect on a release date, new features, and more.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Why Apple should buy HOOBS and integrate Homebridge into HomeKit
I am a HomeKit veteran at this point; I’ve used just about every product that has HomeKit support that I can try without major installation (rewiring electrical outlets, changing out light switches, etc). I think it’s time for Apple to buy HOOBS and officially welcome Homebridge into the fold of HomeKit.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 camera improvements will sell it to me; the cutout not so much
I never used to upgrade my iPhone every year, but have done so for the last three: the iPhone 11, 12, and 13. I’m fully expecting the iPhone 14 camera improvements to see this trend continue. A new look never hurts, and this year the Pro models will be...
9to5Mac
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to downgrade to iOS 15 or just remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone or iPad beta? If, for whatever reason, you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall iOS 16 beta, downgrade to iOS 15, or just remove the beta profile and wait for the official release.
9to5Mac
Paramount+ now offers all SHOWTIME content in one app and subscription
Paramount+ and SHOWTIME have long been offered as a bundle for both apps. Today, the streamers announced it’s combining the two services in one. With that, all SHOWTIME content will be available within the Paramount+ app with new special pricing. According to a press release, Paramount+ is offering a...
NFL・
9to5Mac
Apple’s Lightning connector was introduced 10 years ago, and it may not survive the iPhone 15
10 years ago, Apple was still about to introduce iPhone 5, so basically every iPhone and iPad of that time still relied on the old 30-pin iPod connector. In September 2012, Apple announced the Lightning connector with the promise of being a “modern connector for the next decade.” A decade later, it seems that Lightning won’t survive the iPhone 15.
9to5Mac
Best Labor Day weekend deals: M2 MacBook Air $100 off, annual Best Buy Apple sale, more
We’re heading into Labor Day weekend and rounding up all of the best Apple deals to celebrate. First things first, we have a new all-time low on the sought-after Midnight M2 MacBook Air at $100 off alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy sale on Macs and much more. Not to mention, another chance to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
