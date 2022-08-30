ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand

The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
Phone Arena

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately

Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#New Iphone#Apple Watch Series#Lsb Apple#Shrimp
Phone Arena

T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins

T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
CELL PHONES
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy