Eagles to cut Olympic athlete Devon Allen

The Philadelphia Eagles will cut Olympic athlete and wide receiver Devon Allen, according to 94WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks and multiple reports.

Allen, 27, went undrafted in 2017 out of Oregon. He is a three-time U.S. national champion in 110 meter hurdles.

In the Eagles' second preseason game against the Browns, Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown. He also showed promise on special teams in the preseason.

The Eagles have also reportedly cut the quarterback who threw the touchdown to Allen, in Reid Sinnett.

The Eagles may look to add Allen to their practice squad.

