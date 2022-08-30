ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul, Sen. Gillibrand makes child care announcement

By Patrick Ryan
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are scheduled to make a child care announcement in New York City at 11 a.m.

