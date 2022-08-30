ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘He pushes us like crazy’: Khabib’s coaching style explained by Islam Makhachev

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TEyZ_0hbAA8Wy00

Islam Makhachev has said Khabib Nurmagomedov ’s training sessions are even more intense than those put on by the former champion’s late father.

Khabib was coached by his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov throughout a career that saw the Dagestani win the UFC lightweight title and retain it two times before retiring unbeaten in 2020. Abdulmanap also trained Makhachev, who has been friends with Khabib since childhood.

Khabib’s retirement came three months after his father died at the age of 57 from Covid-related complications , and the 33-year-old has since taken over coaching duties from Abdulmanap. Khabib will therefore be in Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280 in October, when the 30-year-old fights for the lightweight belt that “The Eagle” previously held.

When asked who put on more intensing training sessions – Abdulmanap or Khabib – Makhachev told ESPN . “I think Khabib. Now he pushes us like crazy.

”He was always training hard, but now he sits and just says: ‘Hey, do like this, this, this.’ But now he doesn’t feel how hard [it is]. That’s why he pushes us so hard.”

Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi, where Khabib had his final fight, on 22 October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249KJD_0hbAA8Wy00

Oliveira won the gold last May after Khabib vacated the belt, before retaining it in his first defence last December. The Brazilian was then stripped of the title this May , one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje, after missing weight.

Thirty-two-year-old Oliveira submitted Gaethje , whom Khabib also beat via submission in his final ever contest, to establish himself as the No 1 contender at 155lbs.

Oliveira (33-8) enters UFC 280 on an 11-fight win streak, while Makhachev (22-1) has won 10 bouts in a row.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UFC Paris time: When does Gane vs Tuivasa start in UK and US this weekend?

The UFC heads to France for the first time ever this weekend, as fans in Paris prepare to cheer on a hometown heavyweight in the main event.Ciryl Gane will renew his pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight title when he takes on Tai Tuivasa on Saturday, seven months after coming up short in a unification bout with Francis Ngannou.Gane held the interim belt from last August until this January, when former teammate Ngannou put on a surprisingly efficient wrestling display to outpoint the previously unbeaten Frenchman.Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in...
UFC
The Independent

UFC Paris live stream: How to watch Gane vs Tuivasa online and on TV this weekend

The UFC will stage its first ever French event this weekend, as mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion travels to Paris.Hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane will go head to head with Tai Tuivasa in the main event, as each fighter looks to work his way towards a title shot.Gane held the interim title from last August until this January, when he was surprisingly outpointed by former teammate Francis Ngannou – the knockout specialist outwrestling the previously unbeaten technician to unify the heavyweight belts.Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in spectacular fashion to extend...
UFC
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Islam Makhachev
The Independent

WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016

Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
WWE
The Independent

Drew McIntyre had ‘opportunities’ to wrestle in Japan before returning to WWE in 2017

Drew McIntyre has revealed he had opportunities to wrestle in Japan ahead of “returning home” to WWE in 2017.The Scotsman spent three years on the independent circuit after being released in 2014 and since making a comeback, has established himself as one of the top stars in sports entertainment. He faces Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle on Saturday (3 September), WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Speaking to The Independent, McIntyre revealed his WWE return could have worked out rather differently and at one stage, he “saw his next move as Japan”. “Initially...
WWE
The Independent

WWE Castle: Drew McIntyre discusses ‘dream’ main event match against Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has described his main event match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle as a “dream come true” and has vowed to defend the titles “every 30 days” if he wins them in Cardiff. The two stars clash at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night (3 September) with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.It is the first major stadium show WWE has produced in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and McIntyre has described the opportunity as something he has waited his whole life for. “It’s beyond a dream come true. As a...
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

820K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy