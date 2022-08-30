‘He pushes us like crazy’: Khabib’s coaching style explained by Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has said Khabib Nurmagomedov ’s training sessions are even more intense than those put on by the former champion’s late father.

Khabib was coached by his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov throughout a career that saw the Dagestani win the UFC lightweight title and retain it two times before retiring unbeaten in 2020. Abdulmanap also trained Makhachev, who has been friends with Khabib since childhood.

Khabib’s retirement came three months after his father died at the age of 57 from Covid-related complications , and the 33-year-old has since taken over coaching duties from Abdulmanap. Khabib will therefore be in Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280 in October, when the 30-year-old fights for the lightweight belt that “The Eagle” previously held.

When asked who put on more intensing training sessions – Abdulmanap or Khabib – Makhachev told ESPN . “I think Khabib. Now he pushes us like crazy.

”He was always training hard, but now he sits and just says: ‘Hey, do like this, this, this.’ But now he doesn’t feel how hard [it is]. That’s why he pushes us so hard.”

Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi, where Khabib had his final fight, on 22 October.

Oliveira won the gold last May after Khabib vacated the belt, before retaining it in his first defence last December. The Brazilian was then stripped of the title this May , one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje, after missing weight.

Thirty-two-year-old Oliveira submitted Gaethje , whom Khabib also beat via submission in his final ever contest, to establish himself as the No 1 contender at 155lbs.

Oliveira (33-8) enters UFC 280 on an 11-fight win streak, while Makhachev (22-1) has won 10 bouts in a row.