ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

‘Birth cry of a baby star’ will change our understanding of the early universe, scientists say

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONRrb_0hbA9Xh200

Compared with the early cosmos , the universe of today is very metal — literally: Heavy elements like iron or platinum, or uranium are produced by the deaths of massive stars , and the earliest stars in the universe formed in the absence of such materials.

That left scientists wondering if the same processes that guide star formation today applied to stars in the ancient past.

Now in a new study published Tuesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters , researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan show that at least some aspects of star formation probably are consistent across cosmic time. And they did so by detecting the birth cry of a newborn star in a nearby region of space that serves as a workable proxy for the conditions of the early universe.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is an irregular dwarf galaxy and one of our galaxy’s closest neighbors at around 200,000 light years away, or roughly twice the diameter of our Milky Way. The Small Magellanic Cloud is not just smaller than the Milky Way, it lacks spiral arms and is more of an irregular cloud of gas, dust, and stars.

And those gas, dust and stars lack something else: most elements any heavier than helium, itself just a step above the simplest and most common element, hydrogen. That makes the Small Magellanic cloud an excellent laboratory to study the possible star formation mechanisms prevalent in the early universe before elements heavier than hydrogen or helium could be found in abundance.

The researchers focused on a young star known as Y246 using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or Alma, a radio telescope array in Chile. Alma uses a network of 66 antennas working together to create an effective radio wave collecting area of 71,000 square feet, finely tuned to detect light at the border between the radio and infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Alma allowed the researchers to detect two jets of material flowing outward from the infant star at more than 33,000 miles per hour.

Such jets are known to slow the rotation of young stars in the contemporary universe, powering their growth, but it was unknown if the same mechanism would hold in the early universe.

So while the new findings do not fully confirm this mechanism played a role in early universe star formation, it does show it plays a role in stars forming in low metal environments quite similar to the early universe, and that the way stars are born may have remained remarkably similar for at least 10 billion years.

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Guide Star#Jets#Radio Wave#Galaxy
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
ComicBook

Scientists Hope to Resurrect Animal That's Been Extinct for 100 Years

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, effectively rendering the species extinct. Now nearly 100 years later, scientists hope to resurrect thylacines entirely. In a press release distributed by the University of Melbourne on Tuesday, researchers at the school unveiled a new partnership with a Dallas-based startup in hopes of bringing back Australia's lone "marsupial apex predator."
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star

Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

What is on the other side of a black hole?

Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate

Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy