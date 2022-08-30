Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man shot in the leg is recovering
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the leg Wednesday night, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. The man was injured at a home in the 800 block of South 22nd Street. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police reported.
KCRG.com
Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement
ADAIR, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old Minnesota man died in a crash that happened in Guthrie County, Iowa when law enforcement said he was attempting to elude deputies early Tuesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said Benjamin Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was heading eastbound on White Pole...
KCCI.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian hurt
DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in critical condition Thursday night in Des Moines. Police tweeted a picture of the car Friday morning. At about 9:35 p.m. Thursday, the driver ran over a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 4800 block of SW Ninth Street. According to police, the vehicle was last seen leaving the area in a southbound direction.
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Minnesota man dies in a motorcycle pursuit/crash in Guthrie County
(Guthrie Co.) A Minnesota man was killed in an accident during a pursuit in Guthrie County early this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 30-year-old Benjamin Todd Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on White Pole Road at around 12:32 a.m., actively eluding an Adair County Deputy. Guthrie County Deputy Todd Thorn was driving a 2021 Chevy Silverado waiting to assist with the pursuit. Thorn was stopped on Juniper Avenue on the south side of the intersection facing northbound.
KCCI.com
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe
(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
1380kcim.com
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
KCCI.com
Reports of armed man approaching Drake students at night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University said there was a report Thursday night of an armed man approaching students and demanding money. The school sent an alert to students Thursday, but police could not find any students who had seen the man. Des Moines police said Friday the call...
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
knsiradio.com
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
KCCI.com
Fairfield teen accused of murdering Spanish teacher has a new trial date
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Willard Miller, one of the Fairfield teens charged in the murder of Nohema Graber, has a new trial date. The trial has been continued to March 20, 2023, in Pottawattamie County. There is also a hearing set on suppressing some evidence. That will be Nov. 2.
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
beeherald.com
Multi-county high speed chase along gravel roads, cornfield ends with OWI, drug charges
A high-speed chase topping 90 mph navigating gravel roads in both Greene and Boone County as well as a cornfield required help from air patrol and the K9 unit Saturday, ending with charges of OWI and possession of marijuana. Ian Patterson, 42 of Des Moines, eluded law enforcement in a...
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
KCCI.com
70-year-old man hit by car in Clive is in stable condition
CLIVE, Iowa — A 70-year-old man who was seriously injured Wednesday morning after a teen driver struck him with a car is in stable condition, according to police. The man was injured after parking in the street. He exited his car and began walking back across the street to his residence, outside of the crosswalk, police reported.
KCCI.com
Man caught on video took three cameras from an Iowa church
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — In Carroll County, law enforcement is looking for a man that can be seen in the video above. Authorities say he removed three cameras from inside the Catholic church in Roselle on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
