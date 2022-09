Isle of Wight musician Rhian Teasdale formed indie rock duo Wet Leg with Hester Chambers in 2019. The band released two singles in 2021, Chaise Longue and Wet Dream, which became instant hits thanks to their witty lyrics and sense of fun. Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album was released in April and is shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury prize, which is announced on Thursday. Wet Leg tour the UK and Ireland from 13-27 November.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 MINUTES AGO