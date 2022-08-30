Read full article on original website
Mary Louise Baker – August 28, 2022
Mary Louise Baker, 78, of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Clark)Cotter. She attended St. Paul’s Academy, Oswego Catholic High School, and Cayuga Community College. She was employed by Niagara Mohawk and after...
Barbara F. Rowan – August 28, 2022
Barbara F. Rowan, 81, of Oswego, passed on August 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, Barbara was the daughter of the late Franklin S. and Frances H. (Clark) Murray. Barbara was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High. She was a loving mother to her children and played a significant role in the lives of her grandchildren as well. Many summers were spent at Southwick Beach where she made lasting memories raising her grandchildren. She had a deep love for Oswego and returned home after raising her family in Herkimer. Barbara also loved watching sports and was a Syracuse Basketball fanatic.
Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway
Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
Scott A. Fitzgerald – August 29, 2022
Scott A. Fitzgerald, 51, a resident of Lawrence Street in Oswego, passed away Monday, at the Oswego Hospital. Scott was born in Oswego and was a life resident. He had been employed as a Janitorial Supervisor at SUNY-Oswego. He loved golfing and was a member of the Tamarack Golf Club...
Shirley A. Newstead – August 21, 2022
Shirley A. Newstead, 90, of Florida and formerly of New Haven, passed away on August 21, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Cecilia (Heagerty) Newstead. Shirley graduated from SUNY Oswego and received a teaching degree. She taught second grade at Onondaga Road Elementary...
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
Oswego County FCU Supports ‘Bridge To Hope,’ Erin’s Angels
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” made $2,500 contributions to ‘Bridge to Hope,’ and to Erin’s Angels,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. “Each of our...
CNY Arts Center Announces Fruitcake Auditions
CNY Arts Center announces auditions for its Christmas production, The Family Fruitcake, on Saturday, September 24 from 11am – 2pm at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St in downtown Fulton. The play, written by Rebecca Frohling, will run December 9-18. The cast includes 4 men, 5 women,...
Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health
OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22
Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
Oswego County Planning for Aerial Spraying Sept. 2 and 3
The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.
LaGraf’s Pub & Grill to Host Paws & Pancakes Fundraiser
LaGraf’s Pub & Grill will host Paws & Pancakes, a breakfast fundraiser to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society on Saturday, October 1 from 8-11 AM. Breakfast will include all of your favorite foods to fill your plate and coffee by Khepera Coffee. The Oswego County Humane Society will also accept monetary donations and supplies for the pet food pantry which is open to low income county residents in need.
Music Hall Guest Curator Series Takes Stage Sept. 9th and 10th
The Oswego Music Hall introduces new programs to the McCrobie Civic Center— the Guest Curator Series— which enables new programs proposed and curated by community members, representing demographics and artistic genre not typical in Music Hall programming. This fall features five events designed by three curators, all of...
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.
Rochester police searching for missing teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
2 Central NY teens dead after contacting live wires after truck crashes into downed tree
Redfield, N.Y. — Two teens are dead after they came in contact with live wires after a truck crashed into a downed tree in Oswego County Wednesday night, deputies said. Dead are Madysen Young, 17, of Sandy Creek and Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, deputies said. Young was driving...
Homer And City Firefighters Respond To Light Smoke Condition at Homer Jr. High School
It was just before 1 pm this afternoon that the Homer Fire Department was dispatched to the Homer Jr. High School on Clinton St. for a report of a smoke condition. Homer fire arrived in minutes to find smoke in hallway and alarms going off. The City of Cortland Fire...
Two teens die of electrocution in Upstate New York
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch. The […]
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County
Redfield, NY — A vigil was held Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
