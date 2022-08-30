On Friday, fast-moving flames erupted near the Oregon border, forcing the evacuation of at least 5,000 people and leaving firefighters sweltering across the state. The Siskiyou County sheriff’s office released a statement ordering the evacuation of the cities of Weed, Lake Shasta, and Edgewood due to a fire, called the Mill fire, that started in hot and windy conditions and quickly spread to 500 acres.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO