californiaexaminer.net
Pilot Arrested After Threatening To Crash Plane Into Mississippi Walmart
Police in Mississippi says they apprehended an airport worker who had stolen a twin-engine plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart on Saturday morning. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka announced at a news conference on Saturday, revealing the arrested pilot to be Cory Wayne Patterson. He has worked for Tupelo Aviation for the previous decade.
californiaexaminer.net
Blazes Erupt Across California as State Bakes in Heat
On Friday, fast-moving flames erupted near the Oregon border, forcing the evacuation of at least 5,000 people and leaving firefighters sweltering across the state. The Siskiyou County sheriff’s office released a statement ordering the evacuation of the cities of Weed, Lake Shasta, and Edgewood due to a fire, called the Mill fire, that started in hot and windy conditions and quickly spread to 500 acres.
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Wildfire Damages Homes, Injures
On the first day of a hot Labor Day weekend, a fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured three people, burned many homes, and prompted thousands more residents to evacuate. This fire was dubbed the Mill Fire. The factory that makes wood veneers, Roseburg Forest Products, had a fire on...
californiaexaminer.net
California’s Future Without Pelosi
California may lose one of its best national political allies. Nancy Pelosi has quietly and relentlessly advocated California-backed progressive initiatives on climate change, drought, and healthcare. She’s credited for boosting the influence of California’s 42-member Democratic congressional delegation. She declared this would be her last term as speaker...
