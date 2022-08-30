ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
wdrb.com

IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wdrb.com

$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
LA GRANGE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville-area doctor opens mobile health clinic for patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New technology is propelling the medical industry to new heights in nearly every corner of the profession. A Louisville doctor is taking a page from the past, to meet the current needs of her patients. Dr. Giavonne Rondo checks up on her patients at home or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Study the Ancient People of Indiana This Month

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers. to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Historical Whistle Stop Showcase celebrates Georgetown, Indiana Labor Day Weekend

GEORGETOWN, In (WDRB) -- Georgetown, Indiana wants to celebrate its community. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 6th Annual Historical Whistle Stop Showcase happening Labor Day weekend. The 4-day celebration happens from September 2nd through the 5th. Activities happen on the Georgetown Optimist Club grounds. Friday, September 2nd / 8am-4pm.
GEORGETOWN, IN
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 3. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Albany 4-star lineman adjusting to life at his new school

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — William Spencer is doing well so far in his first year as a member of the New Albany High School football team. "It's definitely like a different atmosphere," Spencer said. "But, I'm liking it and I'm adjusting well." Spencer, a senior lineman, previously played at...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man acquitted for 2018 double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has acquitted the Louisville man accused of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend. Aaron Hernandez was on trial for the January 2018 double murder. Joshua Rice and David Kandelaki were shot and killed at an apartment building on Abigail Drive near Bowman Field. At...
LOUISVILLE, KY

