Deputy arrested for stealing $1,500 from purse while working at airport

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida deputy who worked off-duty at an airport was arrested after allegedly stealing money from a lost purse.

Broward County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Spencer was arrested after he was caught in a sting operation when an undercover agent handed him a purse with more than $1,500 inside.

Investigators say Spencer kept the money and threw away the purse while working at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Spencer spent $200 of the stolen money, the remaining $1,300 was recovered.

Spencer was arrested on Friday and charged with committing a felony with a weapon.

He's been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.