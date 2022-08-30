ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy arrested for stealing $1,500 from purse while working at airport

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida deputy who worked off-duty at an airport was arrested after allegedly stealing money from a lost purse.

Broward County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Spencer was arrested after he was caught in a sting operation when an undercover agent handed him a purse with more than $1,500 inside.

Investigators say Spencer kept the money and threw away the purse while working at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Spencer spent $200 of the stolen money, the remaining $1,300 was recovered.

Spencer was arrested on Friday and charged with committing a felony with a weapon.

He's been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

Tonay
3d ago

he looks so damn stupid. I guess he thought the guy that gave him the purse was long gone on his flight and didn't report it to anyone else. it would've been hard to find out who had the purse and anyone could've found it and kept the money. so he thought he was ok to keep the money and get rid of the evidence.

