ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HzTy_0hbA5Zt000
Photo: Getty Images

When lottery players purchase tickets, they're usually in it to win it, hoping their ticket will either match a special drawing of numbers or reveal a huge prize when scratched. When the ticket fails to meet expectations, the players usually move on to the next game, chasing that elusive lottery win. One man in Tennessee, however, turned his losing ticket into a huge win thanks to a second-chance drawing.

A West Tennessee man, whose name was not revealed, recently entered his non-winning lottery ticket into a special lottery drawing called Play It Again!, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery . In the drawing, players across the state are able to enter an eligible non-winning instant ticket for another chance to win big.

And win big he did, scoring an incredible $4 million prize . The lucky winner received a call from Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul who told him the happy news.

"You've sure made my day," the man said, to which Paul laughed and replied, "I think I've made your year!"

The man continued, "I've entered tickets [into the drawing] over the years, and I can't believe I've actually won."

The man, who retired from working in Tunica, arrived at lottery headquarters in Nashville alongside his wife and son, finally accepting the fact he actually won. According to lottery officials, he was one of 11 players who scored a second-chance win in the drawing, winning prizes ranging from $100 to $4 million.

Comments / 8

Barbara Harper
3d ago

Congratulations 🎊 👏. I used to enter all those losing tickets. Guess I better start again now that I believe that there are winners.

Reply
3
Related
WJHL

$1,000-a-day winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life. According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#The Tennessee Lottery
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Police Departments In Tennessee| 2022

Do you have a deep-seated fascination with law enforcement, perhaps dating back to when you were a child, and you are curious about the highest-paid police departments in Tennessee?. If so, you’re in luck. With the assistance of data from BLS, we were able to identify the 15 best-paid police...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sara B

The Legend of The Bell Witch

The Bell Witch historical marker in Adams, TNLarry Mccormack/Tennessean. The story begins in Adams, Tennessee, in the year 1804. John Bell moves his family from North Carolina to Tennessee. The Bells settle down on a 320-acre farm and become successful farmers.
ADAMS, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy