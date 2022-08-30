Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket

Photo: Getty Images

When lottery players purchase tickets, they're usually in it to win it, hoping their ticket will either match a special drawing of numbers or reveal a huge prize when scratched. When the ticket fails to meet expectations, the players usually move on to the next game, chasing that elusive lottery win. One man in Tennessee, however, turned his losing ticket into a huge win thanks to a second-chance drawing.

A West Tennessee man, whose name was not revealed, recently entered his non-winning lottery ticket into a special lottery drawing called Play It Again!, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery . In the drawing, players across the state are able to enter an eligible non-winning instant ticket for another chance to win big.

And win big he did, scoring an incredible $4 million prize . The lucky winner received a call from Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul who told him the happy news.

"You've sure made my day," the man said, to which Paul laughed and replied, "I think I've made your year!"

The man continued, "I've entered tickets [into the drawing] over the years, and I can't believe I've actually won."

The man, who retired from working in Tunica, arrived at lottery headquarters in Nashville alongside his wife and son, finally accepting the fact he actually won. According to lottery officials, he was one of 11 players who scored a second-chance win in the drawing, winning prizes ranging from $100 to $4 million.