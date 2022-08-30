ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY

We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
City
Catskill, NY
City
Ellenville, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Month Brings ‘Several’ New Hunting Rules in New York

The new month brings several new hunting seasons for Empire State residents. This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New York hunters that several hunting seasons are set to being, with the calendar turning to September. Several Hunting Seasons Begin This Month...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
96.1 The Breeze

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Volunteers#Fire Investigation
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends

With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time. Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.
TRAVEL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lite 98.7

Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]

New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
ASTRONOMY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy