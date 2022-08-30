Read full article on original website
Are These the 10 Best Breweries in Ulster County, New York?
Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY
We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
New Month Brings ‘Several’ New Hunting Rules in New York
The new month brings several new hunting seasons for Empire State residents. This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New York hunters that several hunting seasons are set to being, with the calendar turning to September. Several Hunting Seasons Begin This Month...
Rain Does Not Stop Wild Fire, Minnewaska Closed Labor Day Weekend
As expected, the major rain storm did little to extinguish the main fire burning in Ulster County. Officials also have no idea how much of the blaze is contained. On Wednesday, the Ulster County Government provided an update on the Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
Ulster Fire Only 15% Contained, 3 Fires Now Raging in Hudson Valley
Minnewaska State Park remains closed today as officials continue to battle two fires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is only about 15 percent contained. That’s according to the latest update from Ulster County officials, which was before last night’s rain. Minnewaska...
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends
With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time. Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
Swimmers at Red Hook pool exposed to high chlorine
Multiple ambulances were sent to the Red Hook Pool on Tuesday morning after several swimmers fell ill.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
