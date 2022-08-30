RESERVE, La. (press release) — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in port security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the port’s cybersecurity framework and will support enhancements to its geographic information system. The GIS provides up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.

