Week in Review, Sept. 5-9: H2theFuture, Lion Elastomers, Harrah’s and More
NEW ORLEANS — At week’s end, city and state economic development officials were celebrating a big win that will have implications for the future of the state’s energy industry. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership that plans to develop a new offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana.
Louisiana Clean Hydrogen Plan Wins $50M Federal Grant
FEMA Awards Nearly $1M to Port of South Louisiana
RESERVE, La. (press release) — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in port security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the port’s cybersecurity framework and will support enhancements to its geographic information system. The GIS provides up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
Officials Announce $35M in Broadband Grants for 10 Parishes
BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit...
Lion Elastomers Announces $22M Expansion of Geismar Plant
GEISMAR, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:. Synthetic rubber manufacturer Lion Elastomers has invested $22 million to construct a new multi-level production building housing two new finishing lines at its manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish. The expansion will increase production capacity at the plant, which supports the supply chains...
Ali Appointed to La. State Board of Medical Examiners
NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Dr. Juzar Ali, professor of medicine at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, to a four-year term as a member of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners. The board works to protect and improve the health, safety, and...
