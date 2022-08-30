Read full article on original website
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
wlds.com
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
police1.com
Arrests made in firearm theft ring targeting Ill. police squad cars
DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff's Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Granite City woman convicted of first degree murder by Macoupin County jury
Chancey Hutson, 31, of Granite City was found guilty of first degree murder for her role in a residential burglary that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Woodburn man, Cody Adams. The Honorable Judge Joshua A. Meyer presided over the jury trial. The jury deliberated just under two hours and...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 21-27, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Austin Seago, 28 of Girard, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth in connection with an August 20 incident. Michael Gray, 51 of Gillespie,...
Man sentenced for role in restaurant fight
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in fight outside a Moweaqua restaurant in May. Timothy Sutton, 27, was convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced on Wednesday. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said police determined a member of Sutton’s family was at Crawford’s […]
Pana Police make burglary arrest
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department arrested a man they suspect was responsible for multiple break-ins. Nathaniel Bain of Pana was arrested in connection to a burglary at Shasteen’s Citgo gas station and convenience store on August 31st. After the back entrance of the store was kicked in, officers responded to the burglary alarm […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
WCIA
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
State Police respond to crash on I-57
UPDATE Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway. King added that the scene of the crash is still active. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash […]
Effingham Radio
Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
newschannel20.com
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
wlds.com
Identity of Jacksonville Man Found Deceased in Rural Sangamon County Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County. Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.
newschannel20.com
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
