Low On Water, Prep Football Adapts In Mississippi’s Capital
A water crises in Mississippi’s capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state’s cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say...
Heavy Rain Expected In RGV This Weekend
Heavy rain could put a damper on Labor Day celebrations in the Rio Grande Valley. The National Weather Service is forecasting showers and thunderstorms in the region Friday through Monday. Heavy rainfall could cause nuisance flooding in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage. Property owners are being asked to...
Texas Governor Pushes Back On Raising Gun Age After Uvalde
(AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas in wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre. Abbott said Wednesday that that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the May 24 attack would be “unconstitutional” because of recent court rulings. A handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington — require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Last weekend, several Uvalde families rallied with gun rights groups in front of the Texas Capitol calling for stricter gun measures and bringing lawmakers back to pass new restrictions.
NM Building Abortion Clinic Near Texas Border After Roe V. Wade Decision
New Mexico is making plans to build a reproductive healthcare clinic near the Texas state line. Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham earmarked ten-million dollars in public funds on Wednesday for the clinic. It’s designed to meet an expected rise in demand for abortions from women traveling from neighboring states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.
California Fails To Replace Concealed Weapon Ruling
(AP) — California lawmakers have failed to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote early Thursday in the state Assembly. Sen. Anthony Portantino says that makes California less safe. He promised to try again when lawmakers reconvene in December. The Supreme Court in June overturned a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need. But Assembly members could not muster the two-thirds requirement to immediately impose new limits.
Railroad Commission Approves New Regulations For Oil And Gas Companies
Texas oil and gas companies could face a hefty fine if they don’t follow new regulations passed by the Railroad Commission Tuesday. The Texas Tribune reports companies must continue operating during a weather emergency, and they are required to submit a yearly report to the commission on how they are making sure their facilities will keep running if an emergency occurs.
California OKs Bill To Protect Workers Who Use Pot At Home
(AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs for smoking marijuana outside of work. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test. This test doesn’t detect if a person is high, but whether that person has used marijuana at all in recent days. The Mayo Clinic says people can still test positive weeks after marijuana use. The legislation would still allow companies to discipline workers who show up to work impaired. The bill now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Border Patrol Apprehends Nearly 500 Illegal Border-Crossers
The Border Patrol says agents in South Texas encountered several large groups of illegal immigrants last weekend. Agents in Starr County apprehended over 370 people in two large groups, while agents in Hidalgo County encountered another large group of more than 120 individuals. The Border Patrol says the groups contained...
Beto O’Rourke Returning To Campaign Trail
Beto O’Rourke will make South Texas his first stop when he returns to the campaign trail following an illness. O’Rouke’s campaign says he’ll be hosting an event Saturday night in Laredo. The Democratic candidate for governor has been sidelined with a bacterial infection. Most polls show...
Dallas Woman Busted In Illinois With 83 Pounds Of Pot
A Dallas woman is under arrest in Illinois after police reportedly found 83-pounds of pot in her car. Caseyville police officers pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on Tuesday of last week. While searching her car, they found bags of cannabis stacked inside the trunk. Booker is...
