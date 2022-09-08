ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Argument at Gwinnett family gathering leads to fatal shooting, police say

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRGwI_0hb9w4es00

One man was killed and another is cooperating with Gwinnett County police after an argument escalated into a shooting at a family gathering in Loganville, officials said.

Daniel Covington, 31, of Loganville, was shot at a home on Rose Terrace Circle and taken to the hospital, where he died, Gwinnett police said in a news release.

The man who shot Covington, 23-year-old Kendell Evans of Lithonia, remained at the scene and cooperated with responding officers, police said. Evans told investigators that Covington began arguing with him as soon as he arrived at the home.

As they argued, Covington challenged Evans to a physical fight, police said. Evans tried to retreat and get away, but officers said Covington continued pursuing him. Evans told police he believed Covington had a gun and was going to shoot him, so he shot first.

“There was evidence on the scene that corroborated Evans’ statements,” police said.

Nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting, police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the investigation remained open but no charges are expected.

A celebration of life for Covington will be held Saturday before he is interred at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens in Snellville.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 11

Lynn76
3d ago

I just don't get it. What's wrong with ppl these days? I've been in fights with my family, but not once have any of us thought of deadly force to solve it. SMH. ..

Reply(1)
17
Star Riley
3d ago

we need to add conflict resolution as part of all school levels nothing be so serious that be sparking all the killings in Georgia or USA for that matter. Maybe a small percentage warrant deadly force or escalate from petty disagreement s. SMH

Reply(1)
4
Ms C
3d ago

Probably jealous how could you be that mad at FAMILY

Reply(1)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
City
Loganville, GA
Loganville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Terrace#Violent Crime#Rose Terrace Circle
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot outside Downtown bar, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a popular Downtown bar. Police said a woman was shot in the torso at around 3 a.m. outside Views Bar and Grill on Peachtree Street. While police were investigating at the bar, another gunshot victim arrived at the scene, but police...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening. “It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy