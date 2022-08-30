Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Spirit Halloween is Now Open in Maine and Taking All My Money
When you think of a Halloween Store, I’m sure that one comes to mind every time. Yes, I’m talking about Spirit Halloween. Every year, Spirit Halloween pops into one of your old favorite store locations and prepares you for the spooky season. Some Spirit Halloween locations have been open for a month, however, Maine did not seem to take priority when it came to opening their doors.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Prompto in Portland, Maine Saved me Hundreds of Dollars With One Simple Act
Almost all of us have been screwed over one way or another by car appointments. Whether you were misquoted or taken advantage of, you’ve experienced the frustration of dealing with car companies and mechanics. I really need “a guy”; it seems like everyone has their “guy” they go to...
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Popular Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents. The restaurant is located right in the heart of the beautiful bay walk in...
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
$2,000 Reward Offered For Info About Break-In At Maine Racetrack
Police, and the owners of the business, are looking for the public's help in locating the person or persons responsible for a break in at the Oxford Plains Speedway racetrack. According to WGME, the office at the well known racetrack was broken into on Monday. Representatives for the racetrack say that, while nothing appears to have been taken, the office space was trashed.
The Great New England Food Truck Festival in Kittery, Maine
This weekend the parking lot at Old Navy in Kittery is going to smell really good. Saturday and Sunday at the Kittery Premium Outlets, there's more going on than great deals on name brands. There's a food truck festival! Not just a food truck festival, but the Great New England Food Truck Festival!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
whdh.com
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
Well Known Catholic Priest Serving Augusta Passes Away Suddenly
According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
This Heartbreaking Story About Two Maine Pups Makes Me Want to Keep My Dog Inside Forever
The saddest part about this entire story is a mix between how sudden this all happened and the fact that it's really nobody's fault. And when there's nowhere to place blame, it usually is forced onto yourself. And hopefully this poor Cumberland woman doesn't blame herself for what happened to her two adorable dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
wabi.tv
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
Rails and Ales Trains Return to the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Sept 2
If you've never taken a ride around the Eastern Prom in Portland on the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, this Friday is the perfect time to kick off the Labor Day weekend with a trip on a Rails & Ales train. The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad uses the former Grand Trunk...
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
WPFO
Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat
There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0