Michigan's fall colors forecast: Week-by-week predictions released
Michigan's beautiful fall colors never fail to dazzle us and if forecasts prove to be right, the week of Oct. 10 will be Mother Nature's big week to shine. The annual fall foliage week-by-week map has been released by SmokyMountains.com. Since 2013, the organization has used its algorithm to analyze several data...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year
Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
This Michigan Lake is the Most Dangerous in the United States
The most dangerous and deadliest lake in the United States is right here in Michigan. What makes this lake so dangerous is its strong currents, including rip currents that are extremely dangerous to those swimming in the water as they can pull swimmers out from shore. SEE ALSO: What is...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
How climate change has affected Michigan weather conditions
As much of the globe faced a hot, humid summer filled with record high temperatures and flooding due to heavy rainfall, national weather and temperature data indicates severe weather conditions have also intensified in Michigan, driven by Earth’s changing climate. It’s not just that temperatures are reaching new highs...
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker
Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia
Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford
A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 178K in the dark on Aug. 31, 2022
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday night, leaving tens of thousands of people without power, still, as on Wednesday. As of 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, more than 178,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about 9% of all DTE customers.
