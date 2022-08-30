ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa recidivism rate reaches 37%, dropping for the second year in a row

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's prisons are seeing the recidivism rate drop for the second year in a row, with just 37% of convicted prisoners reoffending after their release. That is a 1.7% decrease from last year. That means fewer convicted criminals are returning to prison. Veronica Fowler with...
