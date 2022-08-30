Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Voters in Iowa can begin requesting absentee ballots for November general election
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced. State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election. County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that requested...
ktvo.com
Iowa recidivism rate reaches 37%, dropping for the second year in a row
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's prisons are seeing the recidivism rate drop for the second year in a row, with just 37% of convicted prisoners reoffending after their release. That is a 1.7% decrease from last year. That means fewer convicted criminals are returning to prison. Veronica Fowler with...
ktvo.com
NECAC to offer free meat to income-qualifying clients in 8 Missouri counties
MACON, Mo. — An area agency is helping people beat inflation. The North East Community Action Corporation is offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The frozen meat will be available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby...
ktvo.com
California restricts EV charging a week after passing future ban on gas-powered vehicles
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — Just a week after California state regulators voted to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the state told residents not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours on Wednesday, and indicated the restrictions could continue through Labor Day weekend due to an intense heat wave sweeping the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Comments / 0