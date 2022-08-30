ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newgarden hit with grid penalty in tight IndyCar title fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As IndyCar speeds into the final two races of its season and the tightest championship race in nearly two decades, a top contender has taken an early hit. Josef Newgarden was penalized six spots Friday on the starting grid because Team Penske changed his engine...
