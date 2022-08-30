Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Fox Theatre announces September events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
CBS 46
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
CBS 46
‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ to open Oct. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Harry Potter-themed exhibit is coming to Atlanta Oct. 21. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will come to 200 Peachtree Street for a limited engagement. The immersive experience brings visitors in Hogwarts, featuring movie costumes and props, virtual photo ops, and displays that walk visitors through how the movies were made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Shay London Shapewear Collection
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shay London joins us to share about her Shapewear collection that helps women of all colors, ages, shapes and sizes feel their best. For more information, visit www.shopshaylondon.com. Sponsored By: Shay London.
CBS 46
Old Fourth Ward community fears what will happen to AMC property after closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is preparing to adjust now that Atlanta Medical Center announced it is closing in November. The Old Fourth Ward has seen a lot of changes after some rough years, but most recently there’s been a lot of development.
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Fall Events 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is fast approaching in metro Atlanta and there are lots of fun things happening in the cooler months, including multiple festivals, big concerts, comedy shows and theater. Check out our list below. FESTIVALS. Sept. 8-Oct. 30: Helen Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest in Helen is a...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
CBS46 kicks of Books to Kids donation drive at new Dunkin' location in Cumming
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police...
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
CBS 46
Savvy Travel Tips
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Travel Journalist Stephanie Oswald shares how to spend smartly and make the most of your credit card’s travel rewards program. For more information visit: creditonebank.com/wander. Sponsored By: Credit One Bank.
CBS 46
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
CBS 46
International Bacon Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Food & Lifestyle Expert Carolina Tarazona shares tasty dishes for International Bacon Day. For more information visit: Smithfield.com. Sponsored By: Smithfield Bacon.
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police...
CBS 46
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
CBS 46
Area health systems recruiting AMC employees impacted by looming closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As hundreds of Wellstar employees grapple with the looming closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), area health systems are stepping up to help those affected. Grady Health System, soon to have the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta, is actively recruiting AMC employees impacted...
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
CBS 46
JINYA Ramen Bar adds two new menu items
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -JINYA Ramen Bar has added two new items to its menu for fall. Both items feature pork; a Tokyo Tonkotsu Ramen with thin noodles in pork broth topped with pork chashu, white and green onion, kikurage and seasoned egg and Lettuce Wraps with minced seasoned pork and vegetables served with cilantro, fresh lettuce leaves and drizzled with chili sesame seasoning.
Comments / 0