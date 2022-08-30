Read full article on original website
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source
Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
Ben Affleck caught staring at Jennifer Lopez wedding pics on Italian honeymoon
see also All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic... Ben Affleck just can’t get enough of new wife Jennifer Lopez. After celebrating their second wedding on the actor’s sprawling Georgia estate, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Italy for their second honeymoon. And while the two were photographed enjoying a leisurely lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, the Oscar winner was caught staring at pictures of his blushing bride on his phone, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Affleck appeared to be appreciating one photo in particular...
Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’
Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
In photos: Cameron Diaz turns 50: a look back
Actress Cameron Diaz, known for "Charlie's Angels," "There's Something About Mary" and "Shrek," turns 50 on Tuesday. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
A look back at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morrone, reportedly ended their relationship. DiCaprio has a long history of dating actresses and models who are all quite a bit younger than the "Great Gatsby" actor. After DiCaprio won the hearts of millions when he starred as...
NFL・
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Relationship Timeline: From Friendship to Romance
See how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' romance has evolved from their first Disney trip, to their first red carpet together, and more!
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Nicole Kidman's Perfect Cover Is Not an Invitation to Talk About Her Body
Image Source: Photography: Zhong Lin; Styling: Robbie Spencer; Creative Direction: Katie Grand. Nicole Kidman's Perfect magazine cover caused a stir when it dropped on Tuesday. The photo is undeniably eye-catching: Kidman posing with flexed arms and a defiant expression, wearing a striking outfit, bold makeup, and an edgy "jellyfish" hairstyle. But despite all the bold stylistic choices, most reactions to the shoot focused on one thing: Kidman's body.
Jennifer Lopez Unveils Her 3 ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Dresses From Her and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding
Jennifer Lopez said yes to many dresses! The singer unveiled the three stunning gowns she wore to wed Ben Affleck in Georgia this past weekend. “The dresses were dreamy … thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez, 53, wrote alongside photos of the looks via her “On The J Lo” newsletter on Tuesday, August 23. To kick off the big day on Saturday, August 20, the “On the Floor” artist walked down the aisle in a dramatic turtleneck dress that featured a ruffled hem. Ralph Lauren announced in a press release on Tuesday that “over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric” were used to create the romantic design.
Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s Cashmere Line Came to Them in a Dream
Brad Pitt has been busy this summer making his press rounds for his new film Bullet Train—you may have seen him rock a fabulous linen skirt on the red carpet. But behind the scenes, the actor has been quietly working on a new passion project all together: designing a fashion line. Pitt is th cofounder of a new luxury cashmere line titled God’s True Cashmere, along with close friend Sat Hari, a jewelry designer and holistic healer. Their new collection officially launches in Selfridges today. It’s the first major department store, and first retailer in the UK, to carry the line marking a new chapter for the brand. (The brand was first carried by Paola Russo’s curated boutique Just One Eye in LA. The boutique proved to be a key supporter for the brand and integral to its growth.) “It felt like a natural evolution,” Pitt tells Vogue over Zoom of the line’s expansion. “[Selfridges] curates really well.”
Fox News
Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reunite for tropical vacation
Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited for a tropical vacation. Shayk, 36, shared photos from the vacation on her Instagram. At least one featured Cooper, 47. In the photo, Cooper and Shayk pose together wearing swimsuits. The "A Star is Born" actor fills up a trough with water for some pigs while Shayk rests her head on his shoulder.
SHAPE
Jennifer Lopez Said She Faced 'Unexpected Setbacks' During Her Wedding with Ben Affleck
Few wedding days go off completely without a hitch, something that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can attest to. After tying the knot in a low-key, middle-of-the-night ceremony in Las Vegas last month, the couple enjoyed a bigger celebration with family and friends in Georgia on August 20th. But, according to Lopez, there were a slew of "unexpected setbacks" prior to the big day.
Wedding planner reveals the special meaning behind Jennifer Lopez’s all-white ceremony
Planning a wedding can be stressful, but as soon as the special date arrives, all nervousness and anxiety turn into a moment filled with magic. Over the weekend, all eyes were on what might be labeled as the wedding of the year. A month after eloping in Las...
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated More Than a Few Supermodels During His Decades-Long Career
Nothing lasts forever, and this has proven to be especially true for celebrity couples. In late August, reports confirmed that country music duo Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans split after nearly five years of marriage. Days later, news broke that yet another twosome has called it quits. Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
