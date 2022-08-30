Brad Pitt has been busy this summer making his press rounds for his new film Bullet Train—you may have seen him rock a fabulous linen skirt on the red carpet. But behind the scenes, the actor has been quietly working on a new passion project all together: designing a fashion line. Pitt is th cofounder of a new luxury cashmere line titled God’s True Cashmere, along with close friend Sat Hari, a jewelry designer and holistic healer. Their new collection officially launches in Selfridges today. It’s the first major department store, and first retailer in the UK, to carry the line marking a new chapter for the brand. (The brand was first carried by Paola Russo’s curated boutique Just One Eye in LA. The boutique proved to be a key supporter for the brand and integral to its growth.) “It felt like a natural evolution,” Pitt tells Vogue over Zoom of the line’s expansion. “[Selfridges] curates really well.”

