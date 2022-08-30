ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Pooch Plunge’ returning to Legion Stadium Pool

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have the chance to let your furry friend cool off from the late summer heat. From September 7th through September 11th, you can take your dog down to Legion Stadium to take a plunge in their pool. The YMCA of Southeastern NC...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years. “Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick Community College begins food pantry for hungry students, staff

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College is making sure no person on campus goes hungry this school year. Whether you need a quick snack, a full bag of groceries for later, or even a special delivery, the BCC Food Pantry is fully stocked and ready to serve students, faculty, and staff.
BOLIVIA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Fire/Rescue take part in water rescue training

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of Leland Fire/Rescue took part in water rescue training Wednesday afternoon. Special operations units took part in the session, which consisted of a 100 meter swim, 10 minute water tread, removing an unconscious victim from the water, among many other practice techniques. The training...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town. The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County Schools addresses concerns of late payments to staff

Josh Smith, Chief Communications Officer at New Hanover County Schools, said there was a verification issue with the payment information of 150 to 200 employees, mostly new hires. To rectify this, physical checks were driven out to separate schools Thursday and given to staffers who didn’t receive their payment, said Christopher Barnes, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at New Hanover County Schools.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
LELAND, NC

