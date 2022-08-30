Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW swim and dive teams teaching ‘vital, lifesaving’ skills to D.C. Virgo students
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer may be winding down, but water safety is a priority year-round. For the past two weeks, the UNCW/D.C. Virgo Learn to Swim Pilot program has been giving 36 D.C. Virgo students between the ages of five and 13 free swim lessons. The program started in 2020 and Thursday marked the end of the third year of the lessons.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds penny on the ground, uses it to win $100,000 on scratch-off
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man recently proved there are lucky pennies just waiting to be picked up. After snagging a penny off the ground, John Grant of Bolivia picked up a $100,000 lottery prize, too. His good fortune happened after he stopped at the store for gas,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire extinguisher class for seniors being held at Burgaw Fire Department
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Burgaw Fire Department is holding a fire extinguisher class next week for senior citizens. The event is being held September 6th at the Burgaw Community House at 10:00 am for those in the community age 55 or over. Registration for the free class is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Pooch Plunge’ returning to Legion Stadium Pool
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have the chance to let your furry friend cool off from the late summer heat. From September 7th through September 11th, you can take your dog down to Legion Stadium to take a plunge in their pool. The YMCA of Southeastern NC...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years. “Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Community College begins food pantry for hungry students, staff
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College is making sure no person on campus goes hungry this school year. Whether you need a quick snack, a full bag of groceries for later, or even a special delivery, the BCC Food Pantry is fully stocked and ready to serve students, faculty, and staff.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens of water safety stations installed at beach accesses in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island is installing “Water Safety Stations” at each of its public beach access locations, in an effort to prevent drowning through education and awareness. The town began installing the stations on Tuesday, and expects them to be in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue take part in water rescue training
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of Leland Fire/Rescue took part in water rescue training Wednesday afternoon. Special operations units took part in the session, which consisted of a 100 meter swim, 10 minute water tread, removing an unconscious victim from the water, among many other practice techniques. The training...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning
HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town. The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
whqr.org
New Hanover County Schools addresses concerns of late payments to staff
Josh Smith, Chief Communications Officer at New Hanover County Schools, said there was a verification issue with the payment information of 150 to 200 employees, mostly new hires. To rectify this, physical checks were driven out to separate schools Thursday and given to staffers who didn’t receive their payment, said Christopher Barnes, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at New Hanover County Schools.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
