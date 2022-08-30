Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Get Up to 20% Off Bikes at Specialized During This Super Rare Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We're heading into perfect cycling weather, and this weekend is a great time to take the plunge if you're looking for a new set of wheels. Specialized is a big name in the cycling world and rarely has sales, but right it's having a big End of Summer Sale that shouldn't be overlooked. The brand sells excellent road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and even kids' bikes. And right now, you can get up to 20 percent off bikes and up to 50 percent off other accessories from the brand. Shop while you can because the sale only lasts until September 13.
Gear Patrol
Save on Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories Now Through Labor Day
For those who want to elevate their cannabis experience, Prrl Labs creates futuristic, award-winning products that free your lungs from the harmful effects of combustion. For example, the company’s Neo Herbal Atomizer simply toasts your herb without burning it. Compatible with any bong, pipe or bubbler, the device is made from ceramic zirconia and quartz. Similarly, the Terp Surfer pipe can be used with either flower or concentrate and is designed to provide advanced airflow for greater efficiency. Get an exclusive 25% off with the code GEARPATROL25 now through Labor Day - your lungs will thank you.
Gear Patrol
Jackery Releases Its Newest Solar Generator, a Step Forward in Portable Power's Eolution
Jackery is a leading name in the portable power station industry, with an already impressive lineup of products. Mainly created to allow your outdoor adventures to last longer in our electronic world, the brand has continuously developed fresh products for more convenient and reliable power sources. Like many other products that make the outdoors a bit more luxurious such as camp showers or trailers, power stations allow your home life to be more mobile.
Gear Patrol
The Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoe Is a 3D-Printed Redefinition of Forward Motion
One foot in front of the other. That's how progress has been made for centuries in the sport of running. While innovations like carbon plates and footstrike-specific silhouettes have advanced our experiences and shortened splits, when you boil it down, it's always back to this simple left foot, right foot cadence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
Save Up to $2,000 on Top-Tier Tech During Samsung's Labor Day Weekend Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. One of the most trusted brands across a huge number of categories, Samsung is undoubtedly a household name — known for clever technological applications, innovations and so much more. And while there's never really a bad time to pick up the brand's gear, Labor Day weekend is especially enticing, as Samsung is running a huge sale across the breadth of its catalog with savings of up to $2,000 on TVs, major home appliances, computers, smartphones, smartwatches and more.
Comments / 0