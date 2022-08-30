Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public Camping
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, Texas
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event Center
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed Employees
Starting a New Life
fox7austin.com
Bijan Robinson donates backpacks to Austin school
A memorable moment for the students of Harmony School of Excellence in South Austin as they got to meet Texas Longhorns Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson and get a hand-delivered backpack from him. He donated $3,000 worth.
fox7austin.com
Witnesses, drone expert react to mysterious lights captured in Texas sky
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mysterious lights were spotted Thursday night, north of Austin over Brushy Creek and Cat Hallow. Video was sent to FOX 7 by Gus McGiven. He was out walking with his friend Kyle Gomez near Cat Hallow in Round Rock. "In real life when you see it,...
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga offering people chance to try yoga
AUSTIN, Texas - On Labor Day, September 5, participating studios across the Austin area will offer free yoga classes as part of Free Day of Yoga. The classes will give people of every age and fitness level a chance to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga, meet a new instructor, and discover the benefits of yoga.
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Castle Hill Fitness
Labor Day will be a day of free yoga around town. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details and gets a look at the Yoga Tone class offered at Castle Hill Fitness.
fox7austin.com
APD to enforce personal watercrafts ban on Lake Austin over Labor Day Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Lake Patrol Unit will be enforcing the city ordinance to ban personal watercrafts on Lake Austin over Labor Day Weekend. The city ordinance prohibits the use and operation of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices — designed to be operated by a person sitting, standing, or kneeling on the vessel.
fox7austin.com
Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
fox7austin.com
Austin Museum Day offers free admission to over 30 local museums
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Museum Day (AMD) is right around corner!. AMD is an annual community event that offers free admission to all participating museums, along with free activities and contests. This year's day-long event will take place Sunday, Sept. 18. Over 30 different museums are participating in AMD, including...
fox7austin.com
Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas
Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
fox7austin.com
TPWD reminding Texans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) want to remind those who plan to celebrate Labor Day Weekend on the water to follow boating and water safety precautions. TPWD says in 2021, there was a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and 50...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock to host Big 12 Soccer Championship at multipurpose complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Big 12 soccer championship tournament is returning to Central Texas!. The Round Rock Multipurpose Complex will host the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Quarterfinal matches will occur Sunday, Oct. 30 and semifinals will be held on...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2022-23 high school football season. SCORES FOR WEEK 2. Thursday, Sept. 2. Weiss 21. LBJ 35.
fox7austin.com
UT Austin offers Taylor Swift course focusing on the songwriting
AUSTIN, Texas - A new fall course has 16 students learning all the ins and outs of Taylor Swift and her music at the University of Texas at Austin. "It's really my admiration for her and for her songs and her writing and my ideas for the course have really kind of grown together," said Elizabeth Scala, professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin.
fox7austin.com
Lake Walter E. Long infested with zebra mussels
AUSTIN, Texas - Lake Walter E. Long is infested with zebra mussels, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "They had to have come from watercraft. It's not downstream from another infested lake. They can come in as larvae or residual water in watercraft. They're microscopic. You don't see them, but they can still be there," said Monica McGarrity, Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species at Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns take on Louisiana-Monroe in home opener
College football is back! FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details about what's going on for UT's season opener.
fox7austin.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder at North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A man pleads guilty to a 2019 murder at a North Austin hotel. 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes has plead guilty in the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams. Williams was found shot at the Quality Inn in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive near Highway 183 and I-35 on May 5, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns women's volleyball team takes on Minnesota
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin FC wasn't the only big game in town as Jerritt Elliott's #1 ranked University of Texas volleyball team hosted #4 ranked Minnesota in a packed Gregory Gym on the UT campus. It was a Final Four-worthy showdown between two of the top college teams in the...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Vandegrift vs Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A longtime rivalry involving two of the area's most successful programs will be renewed Friday when Class 5A Cedar Park hosts 6A Vandegrift at Gupton Stadium. While the rivalry is enough to have both teams motivated, both the TWolves and Vipers will have even more of...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns football player Bijan Robinson delivering $3K worth of backpacks
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas running back and Heisman trophy contender Bijan Robinson will be personally delivering $3,000 worth of backpacks to the Harmony School of Excellence. Later Robinson will sit down with the football team ahead of their game Thursday night. Coaches Ian Manzak and Tony Lopez say...
fox7austin.com
More wet weather on the way as storms expected this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The rain this week has been a beautiful sight and more wet weather is on the way. Meteorologist Zack Shields and the rest of the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team are tracking another slow-moving front and low-pressure system that will stall out in Texas. The next round...
