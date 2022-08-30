Jamison Patton transferred to Ankeny to play in football games like Friday night’s showdown against Ankeny Centennial. The move has paid off for the Hawks. Patton scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and second-ranked Ankeny went on to defeat the Jaguars, 17-10, before an overflow crowd at Ankeny Stadium. The former Des Moines Roosevelt standout caught eight passes for 112 yards and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO