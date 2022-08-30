ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

‘We told ourselves we could’: Jaguars set goal, capture Schmaltz Invite crown

Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country coach Eric Cogdill challenged his team prior to Thursday’s Kirk Schmaltz Invitational in Ames. “We lost to Valley by one point last week,” said Cogdill. “We’ve got to aim higher. Don’t set a goal that you know you can reach. Set a goal that you want to reach, and they attained it.”
‘It was intense’: Patton scores go-ahead TD, lifts Hawks past rival Centennial

Jamison Patton transferred to Ankeny to play in football games like Friday night’s showdown against Ankeny Centennial. The move has paid off for the Hawks. Patton scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and second-ranked Ankeny went on to defeat the Jaguars, 17-10, before an overflow crowd at Ankeny Stadium. The former Des Moines Roosevelt standout caught eight passes for 112 yards and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
