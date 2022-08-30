ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
MIX 108

Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth

For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Superior, WI
Society
City
Superior, WI
Superior, WI
Education
MIX 108

5 Apartment Buildings Within Walking Distance of University of Minnesota Duluth Campus

Looking for a place to stay other than the dorms? Here are some options of apartment complexes near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus. Chester Grove Apartments is located between St. Scholastica & UMD. They offer 1 or 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 480-960 square feet. Amenities include off-street parking, laundry, garages, bike racks, and access to public transportation.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October

Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Identity#Elementary Schools#K12#Racism#5th Grade#The Superior School Board#State Of Wisconsin#8th Grade#Assessment Department
MIX 108

NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics

Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
MIX 108

See Freighting Rollover Crash at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor

Last night was the racing of the 50th Silver 1000 race at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor and things got scary when one of the cars did several flips before coming to a rest. The accident was shared on Superior's Gondik Law Speedway's Facebook page, Billy Kendall III was driving the car and thankfully he is OK after rolling over several times on the dirt track and severally damaging the racecar.
PROCTOR, MN
MIX 108

Superior Public Library Book Sale Happens September 16 + 17

Good news for book lovers who are looking for fresh material to get them through the upcoming winter months: The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is being planned right now at the Superior Public Library. This years event will happen Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. If...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Man’s Body Discovered At Barkers Island Marina In Superior

A man was at the Barkers Island Marikna on Tuesday, August 30 to do some routine maintenance on his boat when he discovered a red jacket floating in the water. He grabbed a pole to retrieve the jacket when he discovered it was actually a body in the water. The gentleman contacted management at the marina who then called 911.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy