Troy, NY

WNYT

More shots fired outside Troy home where teen died last week

TROY – Memorial candles on the porch at 151 Sixth Avenue in Troy pay tribute to Zaccai James, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in front of his house Saturday night. Gunmen were back at the scene Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes and broken glass in random houses and automobiles.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
TROY, NY
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
WNYT

Woman recovering after being shot in Albany

Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany police execute search warrant at Pine Hills home; recover narcotics

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is in jail for selling drugs from is Hamilton Street home. On Thursday, September 1, 2022 around 9:50 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
ALBANY, NY
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Lansingburgh High School
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood

Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car

State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Granville woman charged with neglecting 31 horses

State police have arrested a woman in Granville after finding dozens of horses suffering from neglect. Wendy L. Murphy, 54, of Granville, NY, was arrested for thirty-one counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law- Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals. This comes after troopers executed a search warrant on Murphy’s...
GRANVILLE, NY

