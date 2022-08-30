Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
WRGB
Investigators locate remains in Lee presumed to be missing Shaker High School Teacher
Lee, MA (WRGB) — Investigators say they believe they have located human remains presumed to be the body of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn. They say on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered the remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Investigators are still actively investigating the area,...
WNYT
More shots fired outside Troy home where teen died last week
TROY – Memorial candles on the porch at 151 Sixth Avenue in Troy pay tribute to Zaccai James, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in front of his house Saturday night. Gunmen were back at the scene Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes and broken glass in random houses and automobiles.
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
WRGB
Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
Troy community speaks out after 14-year-old shot and killed
Doreen Davis used three words to describe her son, Zaccai James: protective, loving, and thoughtful. James was shot and killed in Troy Saturday night.
WNYT
Woman recovering after being shot in Albany
Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
WRGB
Albany police execute search warrant at Pine Hills home; recover narcotics
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is in jail for selling drugs from is Hamilton Street home. On Thursday, September 1, 2022 around 9:50 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
Albany man arrested after knifepoint robbery
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue
The Troy Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.
WNYT
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
Troy PD: Person hit by car near Jefferson Street
Troy Police officials said Thursday night that someone was hit by a car, near the intersection of 4th Street and Jefferson Street.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Pair arrested after alleged Lowe’s theft in Halfmoon
Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe's in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.
Troy Police name 14-year-old homicide victim
The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Troy on Saturday has been identified by police as Zaccai James.
Pittsfield police arrest man for ghost gun, driving violations
Pittsfield Police arrested a man early Friday morning on firearms and driving violations.
WRGB
Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car
State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
WRGB
Granville woman charged with neglecting 31 horses
State police have arrested a woman in Granville after finding dozens of horses suffering from neglect. Wendy L. Murphy, 54, of Granville, NY, was arrested for thirty-one counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law- Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals. This comes after troopers executed a search warrant on Murphy’s...
