starvedrock.media
Princeton Moves Up In Latest State Football Rankings
A convincing opening road win for the Princeton Tigers football team has them moving up the state rankings. Coach Ryan Pearson's team is rated 4th in the latest Associated Press high school football rankings. They were ranked 6th in last week's Class 3A poll. In Class 1A, both the St....
illinois.edu
Controversial LIV Golf Tour Visits Illinois
Professional golf is making another stop in Chicagoland, but it’s not the PGA adding to its calendar. The new LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to host a tournament Sept.16-18 at the Rich Harvest Farms golf course and country club in the western suburb of Sugar Grove near Aurora, Ill. The tournament is surrounded by some controversies — it has prompted pushback from human rights groups and critics, saying the tournament is covering Saudi Arabia’s shoddy human rights record.
elginreview.com
All dressed up for homecoming!
The Elgin High School seniors were dressed up for Homecoming candidate pictures. Coronation will be this Wednesday evening in the EPS gym. (Back Row) David Durre, Corbin Kinney, Austin Good, Jack Wemhoff. (Middle Row) Shayd Rokahr, Collin Lindgren, Ethan Hinkle, William Hellhecker, Laia Coromines Domingo, Camryn Pelster, and Isabella Smidt. (Front) Selamawit (Seli) Tadesse, Kristopher Moreno, Madylynn Kolm, Jamie Dozler, Jessa Carnes. Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
KWQC
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Friday morning in Sterling. Around 7:17 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Freeport Road just north of Penrose Road in Sterling. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevrolet driven...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
wcsjnews.com
Four People Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
Four people were injured in a three vehicle crash that occurred in Minooka around 10:20 this morning. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said the accident involving an ambulance along with two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and McLindon Road. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
starvedrock.media
New Era Begins With Streator Police Department
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin was officially sworn in Thursday as Streator's new police chief. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
ourquadcities.com
LeClaire teen fights to walk, dreams of being a gymnast
Madi Ramirez is a remarkably happy teenager with two rare, challenging diseases. The feisty, determined LeClaire girl — now a junior at Pleasant Valley High School — was born with both spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 15q duplication, meaning her 15th chromosome was duplicated, causing epilepsy, and she has autism and learning disabilities.
starvedrock.media
Mendota teen dead after collision near Shabbona
A Mendota teen is dead after a traffic crash Thursday evening near Shabbona. The Dekalb County Sheriff said 18-year old William Morano disobeyed a stop sign while southbound on University Road at Route 30. Morano entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side, by the westbound vehicle of John Horn of Aurora. Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dekalb County Coroner's Office.
Body of skydiver found in LaSalle County cornfield
OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago. The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News. Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground. He was not...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf man wins $50,000 in lottery
A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Todd Rands of Bettendorf won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
977wmoi.com
Golf Carts and Permitted Non-Highway Vehicles Hitting City of Monmouth Streets
Golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles are now legal on the streets within the City of Monmouth. Since the passing of the ordinance by the Monmouth City Council, residents are now able to have golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles inspected for a one-time $50 fee and then registered and given a sticker for $50 yearly. A number of roads in the city are not to be driven on, but can be crossed, says Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer:
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up and...
starvedrock.media
No Labor Day Parade In Streator
A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
Junk in the Trunk flea markets scheduled for September 18, October 1
The Junk in the Trunk flea markets will take place Sunday, September 18 at 100 Commercial Drive and Saturday, October 1 in the Honest Abe’s parking lot south of Morris on Route 47 north of Southmore Road. Set up time for the markets are 8:30 a.m. and the sales...
CBS News
Person hospitalized after vehicle overturns into ditch off I-55 in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in a ditch Tuesday evening. Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 55 northbound at U.S. Route 30 a little after 6 p.m., according to an ISP statement.
WSPY NEWS
Driver killed in crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash at Route 30 and University Road Thursday evening. Police say a Toyota sedan was heading south on University Road when the driver disobeyed the stop sign at Route 30. The Toyota was hit by westbound Ford SUV on Route 30 and went off the road to the west. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
wcbu.org
Piece of railroad history restored in small town Illinois
The town of Williamsfield, Illinois lies 32 miles northwest of Peoria, home to just 600 people. Two parks form the center of the community. One is the Doubet-Benjamin Park, which features a playground, arboretum, disc golf and the annual Ag Day Festival. For the nonprofit Williamsfield Parks Association, formed in...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
