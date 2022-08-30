ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker

Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms

A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
MONROE, MI
1470 WFNT

Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia

Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
LIVONIA, MI
1470 WFNT

Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford

A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
100.7 WITL

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

