Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year
Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
This Michigan Lake is the Most Dangerous in the United States
The most dangerous and deadliest lake in the United States is right here in Michigan. What makes this lake so dangerous is its strong currents, including rip currents that are extremely dangerous to those swimming in the water as they can pull swimmers out from shore. SEE ALSO: What is...
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker
Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms
A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia
Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
Ann Arbor dog who died during storms was a ‘silly goofball’ who loved people, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI – As power is slowly restored and downed trees cut and carted away, traces of the powerful line of thunderstorms that swept across Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29 are slipping away. But for one Ann Arbor woman and her family, moving on is not going to...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford
A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Three-Car Crash In Rochester Hills (Rochester Hills, MI)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash at an intersection in Rochester Hills that killed a woman and injured two others. The crash happened at the intersection of Adams and [..]
travelyouman.com
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Detroit’s First-Ever Fatal Car Accident Happened 120 Yrs Ago Today
It's hard to imagine a time when every road in Michigan was nothing more than dirt or brick. A time when people were traveling only by horse-drawn carriage or the world's first automobiles. The year was 1902 when Detroit witnessed its first fatal automobile accident. It was an accident involving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
