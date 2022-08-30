ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Matchup to Watch against Illinois State

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off the 2022 collegiate season by facing the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium, who went 4-7 just a season ago. With many intriguing storylines heading into the season opener, let’s examine the top matchup to watch for Saturday’s evening game. Illinois State's...
Roundtable: Wisconsin Football Season Preview

Alright, last season is behind us. We enter a new dawn. How are we feeling about this 2022 Wisconsin Badger team?. Tyler: I feel cautiously optimistic about this Badger team. I think we all think back to the low points of last year's group, which is fair, but that team had some good moments too. I think they cleaned things up and got better I think, so I expect this team to still be a contender and winner of the Big Ten West.
Wisconsin football: Quarterback position preview

Wisconsin football opens its season at Camp Randall on September 3rd where they’ll take on the Illinois State Redbirds. The Badgers are finishing up Fall camp and transitioning into game week, which means it's time to get you prepped for what you should expect to see from each position group this Fall.
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory vs. Illinois State

The Wisconsin Badgers open their season Saturday night in Camp Randall Stadium, taking on the Illinois State Redbirds. Yes, after months of waiting the season is finally upon us. This year, Wisconsin’s schedule starts out much lighter than 2021, but its still vital for the Badgers to come out strong and start to build on the many changes that have taken place with this team over the course of the off-season. What do the Badgers need to do to build confidence to start the season and come away with a victory? Let’s take a look.
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 365: Illinois State Preview with Underdog Dynasty

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we are finally back to game previews for the 2022 Wisconsin football season. Oh, what a long off-season it has been!
