Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Everything Illini coach Bret Bielema said after 23-20 loss at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Illinois had a 90.5% chance of winning when Caleb Griffin's 48-yard field goal sailed through the goalposts with 2:16 remaining to give Illinois a 20-16 lead. But Indiana quickly marched down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard drive to send the Illini home with a 23-20 loss, one that could sting when bowl bids are handed out and when Illinois calculates attendance for next week's nonconference game against Virginia.
247Sports

Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak named starting quarterback for Indiana

Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak has been named the starting quarterback for Indiana. The 6-foot-3 Bazelak will start tonight in IU’s season opener against Illinois (8 p.m., FS1). A transfer from Missouri, Bazelak enrolled in IU at the semester break, was with IU for spring practice and all the summer...
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Illinois 17, Indiana 16 (3Q | 12:59)

Indiana football's 2022 season officially kicks off tonight as the Hoosiers welcome Brett Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. This story will be frequently updated before, during and after the game. Be sure to refresh this page regularly. --- THIRD QUARTER. Illinois 17, Indiana 16 (12:59) Indiana's...
