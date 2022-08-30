I went dumpster diving and found expensive makeup and home goods

One store’s trash is another person’s treasure.

A YouTuber shared all the valuables she dug out by going dumpster diving in retailer’s bins — and shocked viewers with the expensive goods she scored for free.

Ella Rose, who shares her dumpster dives with her 115,000 subscribers on her YouTube account GlamourDDive , is on the lookout for things such as makeup, toiletries, clothes and home items. After she collects her finds, she takes them home to wash them and either keep for herself or donate them.

In her most recent haul , which got over 12,600 views on YouTube since posted on Sunday, she hit Bed Bath & Beyond, Jo-Ann’s, Big Lots and TJ Maxx, where she found lots of name-brand goods and clothes from brands like Tommy Bahama, Juicy Couture, Rae Dunn and even Tempur-Pedic.

Rose started at Bed Bath & Beyond, scoring brand new home essentials such as sheets and blankets, pillow cases, an adhesive shower caddy, sets of window panels and curtains, cake box lids and an ironing board. She even found a Tempur-Pedic twin XL mattress pad worth $50 alone . Most of the goodies were still in their packaging or looked brand new, just not in the original package.

Ella Rose brought home name-brand shoes for boys and girls. YouTube/GlamourDDive

The YouTuber had less luck at her next two stops — Jo-Ann’s and Big Lots — but still yielded a handful of finds.

At Jo-Ann’s, she dug up a whole box of pretzels, art supplies and decor, and a storage crate which she decided to keep. The Big Lots dumpster was filled mainly with loads of unused and unopened food, some of which were barely expired.

“It’s a shame to see all of [the food] trashed,” Rose said in the video.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYefsvytYBc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Most of the goodies were still in their packaging or looked brand new, just not in the original package. YouTube/GlamourDDive

But the dumpster diver’s final stop is where she scored big. TJ Maxx’s dumpster was filled corner-to-corner with name-brand children’s clothes and accessories, as well as home goods and toys.

Rose brought home 15 pairs of Tommy Bahama sandals for boys, and a wide variety of pink name-brand shoes for girls, including Juicy Couture, Capelli, Rae Dunn and Hurley — all of which were brand new with tags.

“I’m glad I was able to save them, they’re all adorable,” she said.

The Big Lots dumpster was filled mainly with loads of unused and unopened food. YouTube/GlamourDDive

She used tote bags she found in the dumpster to fill up with other goodies, which seemed to be a lot of summer items that will soon be out of season, as well as some Fourth of July decorations.

Her haul included five fold-out beach loungers for kids, two Modern Baby beach tents, a decor tray, clothing consisting of mainly baby clothes, a water bottle, Rae Dunn decor, and a wide variety of outdoor games and activities such as water guns, a kiddie pool, tennis sets, badminton and even a hammock.

“I’ll definitely be taking this stuff to donate, I don’t have a use for kids’ stuff but I know other people will,” Rose shared.

She’s not the first dumpster diver to score big in the trash, either. One lucky trash thrifter found filet mignon in garbage while others found a week’s worth of groceries , children’s toys and even fancy treats from Whole Foods . Some have made careers out of dumpster diving, like NYC resident devoted to an eco-lifestyle Anna Sacks , a stay-at-home mom of four and a father of five who helps feed his entire community.