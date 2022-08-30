ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Florida’s 1st ‘tool time’ sales tax holiday ready to crank up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s first “tool time” sales tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
