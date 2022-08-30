Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Florida’s 1st ‘tool time’ sales tax holiday ready to crank up
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s first “tool time” sales tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
wlrn.org
Wellspring: Why some rural Florida families are forced to depend on bottled water
Samantha Kimmel and her husband bought their home in Suwannee County with the dream of creating a homestead. Unlike many other locals, they aren’t trying to farm for a living. But Kimmel’s eyes light up when she talks about her plans: Gardens full of food and cows grazing behind her home. Chickens and hogs and self-sufficiency.
Florida’s 1st Tool Time tax holiday starts Saturday
The seven-day holiday will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
wlrn.org
Florida cities look to snuff out smoking on beaches
Visiting from Johnson City, Tenn., Paul and Gail Odom hadn’t noticed people smoking or cigarette butts strewn on the sand as they strolled along the lapping Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday morning. But shortly after being told about a proposed change that would ban smoking cigarettes on Panama City...
wlrn.org
DeSantis and Crist raise almost $4 million in a week as money flows into race
Gov. Ron DeSantis collected about $1.95 million for his political committee and campaign from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26, while Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist pulled in nearly $1.79 million, according to finance reports posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website. The reports offer the first glimpses of...
As Florida's property insurance industry crumbles, regulators may raise cap for policy holders
Since February, five insurers have been deemed insolvent and placed into receivership.
Not cool: 11 Florida air conditioning companies shorted workers $113K, feds say
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that employees at 11 Florida heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors were shortchanged more than $113,000 in back pay. According to a news release, the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, and 169 workers received $113,569 in back pay and...
What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
How to Save Money When Shopping at Publix, according to Southern Living
For many Floridians, a trip to Publix is a regular event. The Lakeland-based grocery store is a favorite of many in the sunshine state. Whether it's the iconic "Pub subs" or the well-known birthday cakes, there's arguably much to like about Publix - except for one thing plaguing many grocery stores - the costs of groceries.
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
Florida woman claims $2.3M ‘prize of a lifetime’ from Florida Lottery
A Florida woman won "the prize of a lifetime" playing the $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Which Florida School Districts Fund Student Education Most Equally? Which School Districts Fund it the Least Fairly?
There's arguably little question that school funding impacts student learning. Data showed that students in poorer neighborhoods with less student funding suffered more "learning loss" during the pandemic. And schools that invest more in their students can have higher academic achievement from their students. Unfortunately, not all school districts invest in all schools evenly and equitably.
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
wlrn.org
Taste testing helps UF scientists grow better Florida blueberries
When the words “genetics” and “food” are combined, flashes of mad scientist-esque test tubes or mutant carrots may come to mind. But the research plant breeders conduct at University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) helps make the foods we eat more digestible for growers and consumers.
Florida Senior Citizens Continues to Voice Their Concerns about Being Excluded From $450 Stimulus Check
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Seniors citizens across the United States are being left out of the states stimulus check efforts. I remember growing up as a child, the adults always talked about retiring and moving to Florida. The state of Florida has been known as “The Retirement State” It was considered an American dream to retire from your job and move into an expensive beach home, and purchase a boat to enjoy while spending time in Key West Florida. Today, Florida is still considered a retirement state, for some senior citizens who live there said they are struggling financially. In a recent article I wrote, Florida’s Senior Citizens said the $450 stimulus check would have given them some relief. Some Seniors are having to choose between food or paying their rent/mortgages.
wlrn.org
Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom
At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
Only 37% of Florida students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam, so we challenged adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only 37% of Florida high school students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam last school year. In Duval, scores were even lower. We posed one of the more basic questions on the exam to four random adults, and the results made that 37% passing rate for public school students looks a bit better.
Hundreds of thousands of Florida borrowers stand to benefit from Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 800,000 student loan borrowers in Florida could have at least part of their debt eliminated under President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Statistics show that for many borrowers in Central Florida, the president’s plan could wipe out their student loan debt entirely. According...
