Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend: September 2-5, 2022
It's the final weekend of the summer (unofficially) and also a busy holiday weekend. We have several events, from a Polish festival to a logging festival. There are also $3 movies, concerts, hippie living, koalas, a chicken wing festival, and Labor Day celebrations. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 -...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
Grand Rapid’s Newest Dispensary Noxx Is Here, and They Wanna Give You $10 every month
It's starting to feel like Grand Rapids has as many dispensaries as we do Party Stores, but with almost three years of legalization and record high sales, the pot party doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Grand Rapid's newest marijuana venture just opened it's doors this week on...
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Take Your Kiddies To These 5 West Michigan Zoos for National Zoo Awareness Day!
What better way you celebrate a successful first week of school than a weekend outing to the zoo?. Here is a list of 5 different zoos that you can check out right here in West Michigan. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo. I have seen this farm all over my TikTok...
Want to help West Michigan? Mayor’s Grand River Clean Up Is Seeking Volunteers
Even though, it is not Earth Day. We need to take part in helping take care of the community around us. If you need to flex your love for community service, here is an opportunity you can do right here in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council is...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
Lost & Found: Divers find 142 glasses under South Haven water slide
How many times have you visited an amusement park and discovered that you have lost something once you finally leave?. Well, this story might hit you in a sentimental way. 😂. During a South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team drill, divers hit the jackpot by finding 142 pairs of...
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels ahead of Labor Day weekend
DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches, including four in Southeast Michigan, are facing closures heading into the weekend due to an increased bacteria level. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of Aug. 31. Most of the high bacteria levels are due...
