ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Class of 2025 Guard Efeosa Oliogu 'Excited' For Syracuse Offer

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQjND_0hb9nI2Y00

Class of 2025 Canadian guard Efeosa Oliogu was one of several prospects in his class on the Syracuse campus over the weekend for Elite Camp. Oliogu had only positive things to say about his experience.

"It was good to learn that the people and the coaches are good people," Oliogu said. "It was also good to know that nothing is going to come easy and that I need to put in work wherever I go. It was, for sure, a good experience and I am grateful for what they were showing and doing for me."

After the camp was over, Oliogu met with the Syracuse staff including head coach Jim Boeheim. A scholarship offer was extended during that conversation, much to the 6-5 guard's delight.

"I was communicating with the assistant coach and a bit with the (head) coach," Oliogu said. "They were interested in me. Definitely very grateful and just excited."

Syracuse certainly made an impression on Oliogu during camp and with the offer. He has other scholarship opportunities as well, including DePaul, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Providence, TCU and Texas Tech, among others. Therefore, he is still taking his time through the recruiting process.

"I'm still young so it's definitely a good idea to keep my options open," Oliogu said. "But the way they treated me there, it was a good experience."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: transfer quarterbacks are taking over college football

The Syracuse Orange will take the field on Saturday night led by starting quarterback Garrett Shrader they will be part of a growing number of FBS programs with a transfer starting at the position. 247Sports details the full picture in this recent article detailing the growth of transfers leading FBS...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Offers 2023 Center Drew Fielder

Syracuse basketball extended another offer to a big in the 2023 class on Tuesday. The Orange offered Castaic (CA) Southern California Academy center Drew Fielder. Fielder also holds offers from Arizona state, Boston College, Creighton, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Providence, St. John's, TCU, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Oregon State
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Louisville

Syracuse football is set to host more than 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. They are comprised of prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. Here are some of the notable names that will be in attendance at the JMA Wireless Dome.  CLASS OF ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Podcast Episode 41: Louisville Preview

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 41, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Syracuse football is back and is set to take on the Louisville Cardinals in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday to kick off the 2022 season. We are joined by Louisville Report's Matt McGavic to break ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
AllSyracue

Syracuse Sets Uniform Combo For Season Opener vs Louisville

Syracuse football has announced its uniform combination for the season opener against Louisville. Syracuse will wear its traditional orange helmet, blue jersey, orange pants combo. The helmet, of course, will feature the block S while the jersey will have the word "Orange" in orange letters and the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio

A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Depaul#Canadian#Elite Camp#Tcu
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
Syracuse.com

Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
iheartoswego.com

Scott A. Fitzgerald – August 29, 2022

Scott A. Fitzgerald, 51, a resident of Lawrence Street in Oswego, passed away Monday, at the Oswego Hospital. Scott was born in Oswego and was a life resident. He had been employed as a Janitorial Supervisor at SUNY-Oswego. He loved golfing and was a member of the Tamarack Golf Club...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Micron chooses Idaho for $15B chip fab plant

Micron Technology Inc. announced Thursday it will build a $15 billion chip fabrication plant near its headquarters in Boise, Idaho. Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, said it plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for “leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise.”
BOISE, ID
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy