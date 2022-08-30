ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City

In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely

It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd 'the big winners of transfer window'

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - "in the end" - were the big winners in this summer's transfer window, believes the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards. “I really like what Arsenal have done – particularly getting Zinchenko and Jesus from Manchester City," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Pickford heroics deny Liverpool to ensure deserved derby point for Everton

Four months after Jurgen Klopp was closing in on the quadruple, he has a less prestigious quartet. The German remains unbeaten at Goodison Park but a fourth goalless draw across Stanley Park of his reign meant that, winless as they remain, Everton emerged with more credit from the 241st Merseyside derby than Liverpool.A game of 36 shots was far more dramatic than the scoreline suggested. It had everything but the goal, with one disallowed, the woodwork rattled four times and a quite brilliant performance by Jordan Pickford. His meetings with Liverpool have featured harrowing errors and a terrible injury to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Bernardo Silva Speaks On Manchester City Future

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been the subject of one of the summer's biggest saga's. Barcelona and PSG were named that showed interest in the player, and he has finally spoken out about his future. Bernardo will stay at Manchester City this season, and has revealed he is happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Jordan Pickford frustrates Liverpool as Everton hold firm in goalless draw

One of the more enthralling goalless derby draws left both Merseyside rivals with cause for regret. Everton’s wait for a home victory over Liverpool stretched to 12 years after VAR ruled out Conor Coady’s strike against his boyhood club, while Jürgen Klopp’s side dropped more points after hitting the frame of Jordan Pickford’s goal three times. Both sides will argue over the merits of a point shared until they are blue, or red, in the face.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Stoke City sign Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea

Dujon Sterling is heading back out loan, and back to the Championship for the third successive time, joining Stoke City for the rest of the season today. Stoke had recently snapped up Chelsea prospects Edwin Andersson and Luke Bradley-Morgan for their U21 team on free transfers, but Sterling’s obviously heading into the first-team, where he will hope to help them out of midtable and up towards the business end of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FIFA
BBC

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

September third and we are already on to Matchday 6 in the Premier League. Manchester City visit Aston Villa in Birmingham this afternoon, and the Council of Very Smart Cityzens are here to give our predictions for the match. Villa aren’t doing great at the moment and with City firing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo

As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

