Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed transfer deadline day lifeline by AC Milan – but move hinges on Chelsea
CRISTIANO RONALDO could make a deadline day move to AC Milan, according to reports. The striker, 37, has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the superstar. That could change in the final hours of the window...
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Akanji Signs for City
In it is likely the final signing of the summer transfer window, Manchester City have secured the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Center Back Manuel Akanji. The new CIty defender signed a 5 year deal that is believed to be worth a total of $11 million dollars after the two clubs agreed a transfer fee of $17 million.
SB Nation
Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely
It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
BBC
Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa boss says he is worried about his future after fourth defeat of the season
Steven Gerrard says he is worried about his future as Aston Villa manager after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday. The loss was Villa's fourth in five games at the start of the new campaign and leaves them 19th in the table.
BBC
Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd 'the big winners of transfer window'
Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - "in the end" - were the big winners in this summer's transfer window, believes the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards. “I really like what Arsenal have done – particularly getting Zinchenko and Jesus from Manchester City," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.
Jordan Pickford heroics deny Liverpool to ensure deserved derby point for Everton
Four months after Jurgen Klopp was closing in on the quadruple, he has a less prestigious quartet. The German remains unbeaten at Goodison Park but a fourth goalless draw across Stanley Park of his reign meant that, winless as they remain, Everton emerged with more credit from the 241st Merseyside derby than Liverpool.A game of 36 shots was far more dramatic than the scoreline suggested. It had everything but the goal, with one disallowed, the woodwork rattled four times and a quite brilliant performance by Jordan Pickford. His meetings with Liverpool have featured harrowing errors and a terrible injury to...
Pep Guardiola Assesses Manchester City's Transfer Window
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his verdict on Manchester City's summer transfer window.
SB Nation
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
Yardbarker
Report: Bernardo Silva Speaks On Manchester City Future
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been the subject of one of the summer's biggest saga's. Barcelona and PSG were named that showed interest in the player, and he has finally spoken out about his future. Bernardo will stay at Manchester City this season, and has revealed he is happy...
Jordan Pickford frustrates Liverpool as Everton hold firm in goalless draw
One of the more enthralling goalless derby draws left both Merseyside rivals with cause for regret. Everton’s wait for a home victory over Liverpool stretched to 12 years after VAR ruled out Conor Coady’s strike against his boyhood club, while Jürgen Klopp’s side dropped more points after hitting the frame of Jordan Pickford’s goal three times. Both sides will argue over the merits of a point shared until they are blue, or red, in the face.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Live | Pedro bid rejected, interest in Portuguese starlet, Diaz and Kudus still targets
West Ham are interested in Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, reports Sky Sports News. Everton were linked with the Belgian over the last week but it appears they have moved on to other targets. Another rumoured target was PSV’s Cody Gakpo, though the Toffees also moved on to other players. That...
SB Nation
Official: Stoke City sign Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea
Dujon Sterling is heading back out loan, and back to the Championship for the third successive time, joining Stoke City for the rest of the season today. Stoke had recently snapped up Chelsea prospects Edwin Andersson and Luke Bradley-Morgan for their U21 team on free transfers, but Sterling’s obviously heading into the first-team, where he will hope to help them out of midtable and up towards the business end of the table.
SB Nation
Thursday September 1st Open Thread
FIFA・
Report: Manchester City Rejected Chance To Sign Neymar This Summer
It has been revealed that Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Neymar from PSG this summer.
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
Yardbarker
What is stopping Harry Kane from signing a new contract? – Journalist gives a concerning update
Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich ever since the German club’s CEO Oliver Kahn and manager Julian Nagelsmann both made comments about their admiration and willingness to sign him. Having lost their star striker Lewandowski to Barcelona, the Bundesliga club have identified Harry Kane...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
September third and we are already on to Matchday 6 in the Premier League. Manchester City visit Aston Villa in Birmingham this afternoon, and the Council of Very Smart Cityzens are here to give our predictions for the match. Villa aren’t doing great at the moment and with City firing...
SB Nation
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo
As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
SB Nation
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread
