LeBron James wants to play into 40s alongside both sons

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Despite being one of the league’s elder statesman, there doesn’t appear to be any slowing down for LeBron James anytime soon. LeBron has repeatedly voiced his desire to play with his older son, Bronny, but now James is voicing his desire to play alongside younger son Bryce as well. “I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years,” LeBron told Sports Illustrated. “I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment. I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

Source: Mike McDaniel @ Sports Illustrated

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron as a Laker:

— 27/8/8

— 51/35/70%

— 4x All-NBA

— 4x All-Star

— FMVP

— First Laker with 25/7/7 in a season (3x)

— Most PPG by a Laker since Kobe

— Most APG by a Laker since Magic pic.twitter.com/bzaewSyvjy4:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IxQF_0hb9nBrT00

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron, sons Bronny and Bryce recreate famed “Chosen One” SI cover nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/leb…2:32 PM

Chris Ballard @Chris_Ballard33

In February, LeBron announced he wanted to play with his son, come hell or high water. The declaration took plenty by surprise – including Bronny.

In July, I flew to Akron to see the family and learn what, if any, grand plan LeBron has in mind.

si.com/nba/2022/08/30…1:39 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @TravisRodgers from 10am-1pm PT. Talking @Sam Amick‘s interview w/Jeanie Buss, LeBron wanting to play with Bronny AND Bryce, Dodgers, Rams, Beverly Hill Cop 4, and more. Listen up! AK – 12:57 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LeBron James hints at interest in playing with younger son Bryce: ‘I feel like I could play for quite a while’

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro…12:53 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Man, @Chris Ballard‘s piece on LeBron and his sons is fantastic. Take the time to read it: si.com/nba/2022/08/30…12:15 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Talking all things Lakers, with owner Jeanie Buss, at @TheAthletic

On the “Legacy” show and what we learn about their much talked-about inner workings along the way. Talking LeBron’s extension/future, Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley and much more.

theathletic.com/3549236/2022/0…10:30 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most triple-doubles by a 35+ year old:

17 — LeBron

8 — Kidd

3 — CP3

3 — Pierce

3 — Gasol pic.twitter.com/juaO3clX678:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaXcv_0hb9nBrT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWhMY_0hb9nBrT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndtsr_0hb9nBrT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoYpU_0hb9nBrT00

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff PPG + RPG + APG by an active player:

49.7 — Doncic

44.9 — LeBron

44.3 — Jokic

44.3 — Morant

44.0 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/MYzUwb8CYD2:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcT4s_0hb9nBrT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEfF8_0hb9nBrT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvQvt_0hb9nBrT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMJ3O_0hb9nBrT00

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron PPG by playoff game:

Game 1 — 26.2

Game 2 — 28.6

Game 3 — 28.4

Game 4 — 29.1

Game 5 — 30.4

Game 6 — 29.3

Game 7 — 34.9 pic.twitter.com/5MDB4Rqmq51:07 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

LeBron James weighed in on the BYU volleyball incident. Here’s what he said https://t.co/T5FnwdYrGF pic.twitter.com/QZyiy9vdAj12:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ctc4_0hb9nBrT00

The New York Yankees baseball franchise and a Los Angeles investment fund are investing in AC Milan alongside US private equity group RedBird, which is closing in on the €1.2bn acquisition of Italy’s football champions, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The baseball team, owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, the LA-based fund that counts among its investors basketball star LeBron James, famed music producer Jimmy Iovine and rapper Drake, will become shareholders in the Serie A team, those people said. RedBird is set to announce the entry of its new partners as early as Wednesday when it is expected to officially take control of the club from its current owner, US hedge fund Elliott Management, those people said. -via ft.com / August 30, 2022

James joining the Milan ownership group will now make him a partial owner of four different clubs. He already owns stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool Football Club. The 18-time All-Star is expected to be a passive investor of the Italian team through the fund. “James, Iovine and Drake are passive investors in Milan through the fund and have not taken direct stakes, two people said,” wrote Agini, Fontanella-Kahn and Germano. Interestingly, Liverpool and Milan have a rather exciting shared history when it comes to facing off against one another. -via Lakers Daily / August 30, 2022

With LeBron, we know his parental dream—and, to be honest, as a dad, it sounds pretty awesome. But it also comes with particularly outsized expectations. How can Bronny meet a standard that is, by its nature, singular? To surpass his father he’d literally need to be the best ever. “It’s unfortunate,” says Savannah. But she also knows it’s unavoidable, so she reminds her son: You don’t have to do what your dad did. You don’t need the same accolades. “And who’s to say that he won’t [reach those heights]?” she asks. “But don’t blanket me with my dad’s achievements and think that automatically I’m supposed to do the same thing, or even surpass it. Let me do me.” LeBron agrees. He stresses that he never told his boys to play. “I’ve always let them just see if they had a love for [basketball]. Because, at the end of the day, nothing is going to come to fruition if you’re just doing it because you feel like it’s what your parents are doing. Nah, it’s going to fizzle out too fast.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022

