Bengals News (9/1): Attitude up front
Despite picking No. 31 in the claim process befitting the AFC champs, the Bengals attacked the bottom of their roster and emerged with three players drafted no later than 106 (Jags defensive tackle Jay Tufele in 2021) and as high as 55 (Texans guard Max Scharping in 2019) in three of the last four drafts. In 2020, Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi went No. 91, between the Bengals' prized linebackers, Logan Wilson at 65 and Akeem Davis-Gaither at 107.
Brian Callahan praises Bengals’ improved offensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals watched Joe Burrow get sacked more times than any other quarterback in the NFL. It was a painful sight as the postseason was just as brutal as the regular season. In his second year coming off a season-ending injury, that was unacceptable, and everyone in the Queen...
Bengals announce another wave of roster moves
The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Re-signed free agent wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas was released as a vested veteran this week and was not subject to waivers. Placed defensive end Khalid Kareem (hamstring) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) on injured reserve. Both players will miss...
Just for fun: Career passer ratings for all Bengals starting QBs in history
This list only includes QBs who actually started games for the Bengals, and is their rating for their entire career, not just Bengals games (NOTE: If it was just for Bengals games, Dalton would be ahead of Palmer as Palmer would drop to 5th.) Joe Burrow: 100.2. Carson Palmer: 87.9.
Lou Anarumo on playing Jessie Bates and Dax Hill together.
Cincinnati Bengals rookie Daxton Hill was effectively thrown into the fire from day one. With star safety Jessie Bates III away from the team after not reaching an agreement on a long-term contract, Hill was taking the starting free safety snaps from the time he arrived in Cincinnati. With Bates...
Best-case scenario prediction for the Bengals’ 2022 season
May 23, 1967. On that date, a group founded by former Cleveland Browns head coach Paul Brown was granted a franchise by the American Football League. The Cincinnati Bengals began play in 1968. For 54 years, I have been a faithful follower of the Bengals. I have stayed with them...
4 winners and 3 losers from final cuts
The Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the NFL had to trim their rosters down to 53 for the regular season on Tuesday. It’s a tough day for so many players across the NFL, but it really only brings the beginning of the fluidity of what an actual roster will look like. We still have practice squads to fill and players to put on injured reserve.
Mike Hilton ready to make another run
Don’t look now, but Cinderella has grown up. The Cincinnati Bengals were the Cinderella story of the NFL last year, coming within about 30 seconds of their first Super Bowl championship, and a big part of that was defensive back Mike Hilton, who is back to help the Bengals finish the deal.
Aaron Donald on wielding 2 helmets in the Bengals-Rams brawl: “It was just a practice”
While the joint practices and preseason schedules are made up far in advance, whoever thought it was a good idea to keep the two teams that met in the Super Bowl against each other just seven months after they met on the pinnacle of football needs to rethink how these work.
Zac Taylor confirms Cordell Volson as Bengals’ starting left guard
As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals are rolling with rookie Cordell Volson at left guard. Head coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday the fourth-round pick from this year’s NFL Draft has won the battle against Jackson Carman and will start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Volson and Carman were competing...
Nick Bowers reportedly joining Bengals practice squad
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, tight end is viewed as one of the biggest weaknesses on a Cincinnati Bengals roster set to contend for a second-straight Super Bowl. While Hayden Hurst has the potential to be a solid starter in this offense, there’s very little to speak of behind him. Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox are seldom-used blocking tight ends who don’t exactly have great durability either, as both have missed time recently due to injury.
Bengals land Devin Asiasi, Max Scharping and Jay Tufele but lose Kendric Pryor
Earlier today, news broke that the Cincinnati Bengals were expected to sign tight end O.J. Howard following his release from the Buffalo Bills. While that has yet to open, the Bengals have added another new tight end in the form of Devin Asiasi, who was waived by the New England Patriots during final roster cuts.
