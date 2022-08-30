ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/1): Attitude up front

Despite picking No. 31 in the claim process befitting the AFC champs, the Bengals attacked the bottom of their roster and emerged with three players drafted no later than 106 (Jags defensive tackle Jay Tufele in 2021) and as high as 55 (Texans guard Max Scharping in 2019) in three of the last four drafts. In 2020, Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi went No. 91, between the Bengals' prized linebackers, Logan Wilson at 65 and Akeem Davis-Gaither at 107.
Cincy Jungle

Brian Callahan praises Bengals’ improved offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals watched Joe Burrow get sacked more times than any other quarterback in the NFL. It was a painful sight as the postseason was just as brutal as the regular season. In his second year coming off a season-ending injury, that was unacceptable, and everyone in the Queen...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals announce another wave of roster moves

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Re-signed free agent wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas was released as a vested veteran this week and was not subject to waivers. Placed defensive end Khalid Kareem (hamstring) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) on injured reserve. Both players will miss...
Cincy Jungle

Lou Anarumo on playing Jessie Bates and Dax Hill together.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Daxton Hill was effectively thrown into the fire from day one. With star safety Jessie Bates III away from the team after not reaching an agreement on a long-term contract, Hill was taking the starting free safety snaps from the time he arrived in Cincinnati. With Bates...
Cincy Jungle

Best-case scenario prediction for the Bengals’ 2022 season

May 23, 1967. On that date, a group founded by former Cleveland Browns head coach Paul Brown was granted a franchise by the American Football League. The Cincinnati Bengals began play in 1968. For 54 years, I have been a faithful follower of the Bengals. I have stayed with them...
Cincy Jungle

4 winners and 3 losers from final cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the NFL had to trim their rosters down to 53 for the regular season on Tuesday. It’s a tough day for so many players across the NFL, but it really only brings the beginning of the fluidity of what an actual roster will look like. We still have practice squads to fill and players to put on injured reserve.
Cincy Jungle

Mike Hilton ready to make another run

Don’t look now, but Cinderella has grown up. The Cincinnati Bengals were the Cinderella story of the NFL last year, coming within about 30 seconds of their first Super Bowl championship, and a big part of that was defensive back Mike Hilton, who is back to help the Bengals finish the deal.
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor confirms Cordell Volson as Bengals’ starting left guard

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals are rolling with rookie Cordell Volson at left guard. Head coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday the fourth-round pick from this year’s NFL Draft has won the battle against Jackson Carman and will start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Volson and Carman were competing...
Cincy Jungle

Nick Bowers reportedly joining Bengals practice squad

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, tight end is viewed as one of the biggest weaknesses on a Cincinnati Bengals roster set to contend for a second-straight Super Bowl. While Hayden Hurst has the potential to be a solid starter in this offense, there’s very little to speak of behind him. Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox are seldom-used blocking tight ends who don’t exactly have great durability either, as both have missed time recently due to injury.
