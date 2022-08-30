Jeanie Buss on LeBron James: 'It's a priority to the Laker brand that he retire a Laker'

Jeanie Buss: It’s a priority to the Laker brand that he retire a Laker. We’ll probably enjoy watching him as he approaches becoming the all-time leading scorer in history. And Episode 4 … shows the celebration that we had when Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) became the all-time leading scorer, and (late Lakers broadcaster) Chick Hearn even says, ‘A record that we’ll never see broken.’ And I honestly believed that that was going to be the case, that nobody would ever touch Kareem’s record.

LeBron as a Laker:

— 27/8/8

— 51/35/70%

— 4x All-NBA

— 4x All-Star

— FMVP

— First Laker with 25/7/7 in a season (3x)

— Most PPG by a Laker since Kobe

— Most APG by a Laker since Magic pic.twitter.com/bzaewSyvjy – 4:00 PM

Want to hear how the conversation about trading Shaq went between Dr. Jerry Buss and Phil Jackson? Jeanie Buss fills us in ⬇️

LeBron, sons Bronny and Bryce recreate famed “Chosen One” SI cover nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/leb… – 2:32 PM

In February, LeBron announced he wanted to play with his son, come hell or high water. The declaration took plenty by surprise – including Bronny.

In July, I flew to Akron to see the family and learn what, if any, grand plan LeBron has in mind.

si.com/nba/2022/08/30… – 1:39 PM

LeBron James hints at interest in playing with younger son Bryce: ‘I feel like I could play for quite a while’

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:53 PM

Man, @Chris Ballard‘s piece on LeBron and his sons is fantastic. Take the time to read it: si.com/nba/2022/08/30… – 12:15 PM

Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most triple-doubles by a 35+ year old:

17 — LeBron

8 — Kidd

3 — CP3

3 — Pierce

3 — Gasol pic.twitter.com/juaO3clX67 – 8:30 AM

“My father never [tanked] in 32 years”

Jeanie Buss breaks down why she’ll always try to put the Lakers in a position to succeed #LakeShow

@Jeanie Buss | @Eddie Johnson | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/sISzrwIuM6 – 9:27 PM

Most playoff PPG + RPG + APG by an active player:

49.7 — Doncic

44.9 — LeBron

44.3 — Jokic

44.3 — Morant

44.0 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/MYzUwb8CYD – 2:25 PM

LeBron PPG by playoff game:

Game 1 — 26.2

Game 2 — 28.6

Game 3 — 28.4

Game 4 — 29.1

Game 5 — 30.4

Game 6 — 29.3

Game 7 — 34.9 pic.twitter.com/5MDB4Rqmq5 – 1:07 PM

The New York Yankees baseball franchise and a Los Angeles investment fund are investing in AC Milan alongside US private equity group RedBird, which is closing in on the €1.2bn acquisition of Italy’s football champions, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The baseball team, owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, the LA-based fund that counts among its investors basketball star LeBron James, famed music producer Jimmy Iovine and rapper Drake, will become shareholders in the Serie A team, those people said. RedBird is set to announce the entry of its new partners as early as Wednesday when it is expected to officially take control of the club from its current owner, US hedge fund Elliott Management, those people said. -via ft.com / August 30, 2022

James joining the Milan ownership group will now make him a partial owner of four different clubs. He already owns stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool Football Club. The 18-time All-Star is expected to be a passive investor of the Italian team through the fund. “James, Iovine and Drake are passive investors in Milan through the fund and have not taken direct stakes, two people said,” wrote Agini, Fontanella-Kahn and Germano. Interestingly, Liverpool and Milan have a rather exciting shared history when it comes to facing off against one another. -via Lakers Daily / August 30, 2022

With LeBron, we know his parental dream—and, to be honest, as a dad, it sounds pretty awesome. But it also comes with particularly outsized expectations. How can Bronny meet a standard that is, by its nature, singular? To surpass his father he’d literally need to be the best ever. “It’s unfortunate,” says Savannah. But she also knows it’s unavoidable, so she reminds her son: You don’t have to do what your dad did. You don’t need the same accolades. “And who’s to say that he won’t [reach those heights]?” she asks. “But don’t blanket me with my dad’s achievements and think that automatically I’m supposed to do the same thing, or even surpass it. Let me do me.” LeBron agrees. He stresses that he never told his boys to play. “I’ve always let them just see if they had a love for [basketball]. Because, at the end of the day, nothing is going to come to fruition if you’re just doing it because you feel like it’s what your parents are doing. Nah, it’s going to fizzle out too fast.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022