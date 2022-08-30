ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jeanie Buss on LeBron James: 'It's a priority to the Laker brand that he retire a Laker'

 3 days ago
Jeanie Buss: It’s a priority to the Laker brand that he retire a Laker. We’ll probably enjoy watching him as he approaches becoming the all-time leading scorer in history. And Episode 4 … shows the celebration that we had when Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) became the all-time leading scorer, and (late Lakers broadcaster) Chick Hearn even says, ‘A record that we’ll never see broken.’ And I honestly believed that that was going to be the case, that nobody would ever touch Kareem’s record.

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

What's the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron as a Laker:

— 27/8/8

— 51/35/70%

— 4x All-NBA

— 4x All-Star

— FMVP

— First Laker with 25/7/7 in a season (3x)

— Most PPG by a Laker since Kobe

— Most APG by a Laker since Magic pic.twitter.com/bzaewSyvjy4:00 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Jeanie Buss talks all things Lakers here, including the Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley dynamic that comes with so much (acrimonious) history, at @TheAthletic

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Want to hear how the conversation about trading Shaq went between Dr. Jerry Buss and Phil Jackson? Jeanie Buss fills us in ⬇️

Hear more Lakers stories like this in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on @Hulu

@Jeanie Buss | @Eddie Johnson | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/fzvV7qTGeE3:00 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron, sons Bronny and Bryce recreate famed “Chosen One” SI cover nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/30/leb…2:32 PM

Chris Ballard @Chris_Ballard33

In February, LeBron announced he wanted to play with his son, come hell or high water. The declaration took plenty by surprise – including Bronny.

In July, I flew to Akron to see the family and learn what, if any, grand plan LeBron has in mind.

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @TravisRodgers from 10am-1pm PT. Talking @Sam Amick‘s interview w/Jeanie Buss, LeBron wanting to play with Bronny AND Bryce, Dodgers, Rams, Beverly Hill Cop 4, and more. Listen up! AK – 12:57 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LeBron James hints at interest in playing with younger son Bryce: ‘I feel like I could play for quite a while’

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro…12:53 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Man, @Chris Ballard‘s piece on LeBron and his sons is fantastic. Take the time to read it: si.com/nba/2022/08/30…12:15 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Pick your platform for the Jeanie Buss interview, at @TheAthletic

Column here on the bigger takeaways – theathletic.com/3549236/2022/0…

Podcast (45 minutes in all) here – theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…10:36 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Talking all things Lakers, with owner Jeanie Buss, at @TheAthletic

On the “Legacy” show and what we learn about their much talked-about inner workings along the way. Talking LeBron’s extension/future, Russell Westbrook/Patrick Beverley and much more.

theathletic.com/3549236/2022/0…10:30 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Only two players in NBA history have racked up more points, rebounds, assists and made 3-pointers than RJ Barrett before turning 22.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most triple-doubles by a 35+ year old:

17 — LeBron

8 — Kidd

3 — CP3

3 — Pierce

3 — Gasol pic.twitter.com/juaO3clX678:30 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“My father never [tanked] in 32 years”

Jeanie Buss breaks down why she’ll always try to put the Lakers in a position to succeed #LakeShow

@Jeanie Buss | @Eddie Johnson | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/sISzrwIuM69:27 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Don’t miss Jeanie Buss LIVE on NBA Radio with Eddie Johnson and Amin Elhassan at 6p ET/3p PT!

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff PPG + RPG + APG by an active player:

49.7 — Doncic

44.9 — LeBron

44.3 — Jokic

44.3 — Morant

44.0 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/MYzUwb8CYD2:25 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron PPG by playoff game:

Game 1 — 26.2

Game 2 — 28.6

Game 3 — 28.4

Game 4 — 29.1

Game 5 — 30.4

Game 6 — 29.3

Game 7 — 34.9 pic.twitter.com/5MDB4Rqmq51:07 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

LeBron James weighed in on the BYU volleyball incident. Here’s what he said https://t.co/T5FnwdYrGF pic.twitter.com/QZyiy9vdAj12:15 PM

The New York Yankees baseball franchise and a Los Angeles investment fund are investing in AC Milan alongside US private equity group RedBird, which is closing in on the €1.2bn acquisition of Italy’s football champions, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The baseball team, owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, the LA-based fund that counts among its investors basketball star LeBron James, famed music producer Jimmy Iovine and rapper Drake, will become shareholders in the Serie A team, those people said. RedBird is set to announce the entry of its new partners as early as Wednesday when it is expected to officially take control of the club from its current owner, US hedge fund Elliott Management, those people said. -via ft.com / August 30, 2022

James joining the Milan ownership group will now make him a partial owner of four different clubs. He already owns stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool Football Club. The 18-time All-Star is expected to be a passive investor of the Italian team through the fund. “James, Iovine and Drake are passive investors in Milan through the fund and have not taken direct stakes, two people said,” wrote Agini, Fontanella-Kahn and Germano. Interestingly, Liverpool and Milan have a rather exciting shared history when it comes to facing off against one another. -via Lakers Daily / August 30, 2022

With LeBron, we know his parental dream—and, to be honest, as a dad, it sounds pretty awesome. But it also comes with particularly outsized expectations. How can Bronny meet a standard that is, by its nature, singular? To surpass his father he’d literally need to be the best ever. “It’s unfortunate,” says Savannah. But she also knows it’s unavoidable, so she reminds her son: You don’t have to do what your dad did. You don’t need the same accolades. “And who’s to say that he won’t [reach those heights]?” she asks. “But don’t blanket me with my dad’s achievements and think that automatically I’m supposed to do the same thing, or even surpass it. Let me do me.” LeBron agrees. He stresses that he never told his boys to play. “I’ve always let them just see if they had a love for [basketball]. Because, at the end of the day, nothing is going to come to fruition if you’re just doing it because you feel like it’s what your parents are doing. Nah, it’s going to fizzle out too fast.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 30, 2022

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 82

Midway through the 2000-01 season, the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers had a solid record, but they were struggling (by their lofty standards), and perhaps the biggest reason was health. Most members of the team hadn't reported to training camp in shape, while Derek Fisher was out for most...
