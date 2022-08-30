Markieff Morris agrees to one-year deal with Nets

Shams Charania: Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. An addition who brings production and leadership as an 11-year NBA veteran. Morris was part of the 2020 Lakers championship team and now is set to join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He is expected to undergo a physical with the team this week.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets sign Markieff Morris to add depth, veteran presence nypost.com/2022/08/30/net… via @nypostsports – 1:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA free agents: Heat free agent Markieff Morris joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:35 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA free agency: Nets, veteran Markieff Morris agree to one-year deal, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:30 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

A new home for Markieff Morris #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:13 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Always thought the Nets could use an enforcer-type like Markieff Morris. They’ve also filled the roster with bigger wings — something they needed last year. – 11:36 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Updated on @ForbesSports

Brooklyn Nets Sign Forward Markieff Morris To One-Year Deal forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:36 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Markieff Morris reaches agreement with Brooklyn, per Shams. Return here wasn’t a serious consideration… Jazz insisting on 4 unconditional 1st rounders (& other things) for Mitchell, per NY Post. Heat does not have ability to satisfy that demand. – 11:30 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:29 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Brooklyn Nets In ‘Advanced Discussions’ To Add Forward Markieff Morris forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:12 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets moving closer to signing Markieff Morris nypost.com/2022/08/29/net… via @nypostsports – 12:55 PM

The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a non-guaranteed one-year deal for free agent forward Markieff Morris, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The deal is pending a physical, sources said. Morris, 32, averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds last season for the Miami Heat, as he was limited to 17 games because of a whiplash injury. -via ESPN / August 30, 2022

Marc Stein: Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say. My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 29, 2022

The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022