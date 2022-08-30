ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Markieff Morris agrees to one-year deal with Nets

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2y0t_0hb9mH7c00

Shams Charania: Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. An addition who brings production and leadership as an 11-year NBA veteran. Morris was part of the 2020 Lakers championship team and now is set to join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He is expected to undergo a physical with the team this week.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets sign Markieff Morris to add depth, veteran presence nypost.com/2022/08/30/net… via @nypostsports1:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA free agents: Heat free agent Markieff Morris joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…1:35 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA free agency: Nets, veteran Markieff Morris agree to one-year deal, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f…12:30 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

A new home for Markieff Morris #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…12:13 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Always thought the Nets could use an enforcer-type like Markieff Morris. They’ve also filled the roster with bigger wings — something they needed last year. – 11:36 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Updated on @ForbesSports

Brooklyn Nets Sign Forward Markieff Morris To One-Year Deal forbes.com/sites/adamzago…11:36 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Markieff Morris reaches agreement with Brooklyn, per Shams. Return here wasn’t a serious consideration… Jazz insisting on 4 unconditional 1st rounders (& other things) for Mitchell, per NY Post. Heat does not have ability to satisfy that demand. – 11:30 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:29 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Brooklyn Nets In ‘Advanced Discussions’ To Add Forward Markieff Morris forbes.com/sites/adamzago…11:12 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets moving closer to signing Markieff Morris nypost.com/2022/08/29/net… via @nypostsports12:55 PM

The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a non-guaranteed one-year deal for free agent forward Markieff Morris, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The deal is pending a physical, sources said. Morris, 32, averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds last season for the Miami Heat, as he was limited to 17 games because of a whiplash injury. -via ESPN / August 30, 2022

Marc Stein: Update: The Nets have moved into advanced discussions with free agent forward Markieff Morris as Brooklyn seeks to bolster its frontcourt, league sources say. My earlier around-the-league notes column: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 29, 2022

The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Nypost Com 2022 08 30 Net#Nypostsports#Cbs Nba#Miamiheat
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants claim four players off of waivers, release four

The New York Giants established their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday but immediate changes were expected. Among them were waiver claims, which was an opportunity the Giants could maximize given the NFL’s waiver order. At noon ET on Wednesday, those claims became official. And for the Giants, they walked...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 82

Midway through the 2000-01 season, the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers had a solid record, but they were struggling (by their lofty standards), and perhaps the biggest reason was health. Most members of the team hadn’t reported to training camp in shape, while Derek Fisher was out for most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy