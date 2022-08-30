Read full article on original website
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
Ken Rosato returns to Manhattan high school that helped shape him
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Ken Rosato! Did you know Ken started every morning in high school with a pack of Tums? He says his years at Regis High School were so challenging, he regularly suffered from stomach aches!
Flatbush residents cautiously optimistic about West Indian Day parade’s return after two-year hiatus
J'Ouvert attendees, wearing Grenadian paraphernalia, take in the scene at the celebration in 2019. Residents say what was once a universally anticipated culmination of a magical Brooklyn summer is now the source of ongoing anxiety in the community. [ more › ]
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
getitforless.info
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK
Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
thepositivecommunity.com
Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
Jamaican pride on display across NYC
NEW YORK -- Jamaican pride is on full display throughout New York City and the world as this year marks 60 years since the island gained its independence from the United Kingdom.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to some New Yorkers who are taking the milestone seriously and honoring their heritage in a big way.Designer and Jamaica native Terese Brown's newest collection includes some personal touches in the pattern."This is lignum vitae flower, hibiscus flower," she explained. "What the print symbolizes is taking all the national symbols with the doctor bird, the ackee fruit, the hibiscus and the lignum vitae flower and...
spottedbylocals.com
Hidden gems in New York City
New York City, The Big Apple! In a city filled with various wonders and hidden gems, you barely know where to start!. Walking in the streets of New York is an adventure on its own. The art, the culture, and the bustling streets of busy neighbourhoods flood you with so many different feelings. Freedom, excitement, and maybe a little intimidation.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
The Bronx Chronicle
Rally in favor of Upzoning Throggs Neck Foodtown
Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled on Tuesday to attend a pro-upzoning rally of the Throggs Neck Foodtown on Bruckner Boulevard at Crosby Avenue, but cancelled an hour before the scheduled start. Union leaders of 32BJ, Local 79 Laborers International of North America, union members, and those who are in favor of the Throggs Neck upzoning went on with the rally.
Pittsford named in Travel & Leisure’s best places to visit in Upstate New York
Also voted on the list, were regional attractions such as Letchworth State Park and Seneca Falls.
Curbed
Is Alternate-Side Parking a Mistake?
A WNYC docudrama from 1950, produced as a bit of agitprop for the Department of Sanitation, tells the story of Joe Henrichs, a fictional Brooklyn everyman whose son slips on a banana peel while playing outside and gets hit by a truck. (He survives.) Henrichs, in denial about the problem of street litter, is sent by his wife to inspect the state of their block. “You don’t even believe Phil slipped on a banana peel,” she scolds him. “You probably think our streets are too clean for that kind of thing.” Once outside, Henrichs discovers yellowed newspapers, oil-soaked rags, rotting apple cores, and splintered chunks of wood. He begins to furiously kick each new pile — “Cans, cans, and more cans!” — before going to the Department of Sanitation looking for answers. There, he meets real-life Sanitation commissioner Andrew Mulrain, who says that there’s a simple explanation for the mess: There are too many cars parked on the street. But a new program launched that year, with an assist from the singular power of the mechanical broom, might change that: “I think this ‘parking on one side of the street’ innovation is the most helpful idea in my 30 years with the department,” Mulrain says, announcing the birth of alternate-side parking in New York City. Henrichs, practically beaming about his civic responsibilities around waste, leaves the experience transformed — a sanitation evangelist. “If just everybody — you, me, everybody — is a bit more careful,” he says, “you’ll be surprised how we’ll all feel better.”
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
New York forbids carrying of firearms in Times Square
It will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the famed Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York, authorities announced on Wednesday. "New York City will defend itself against this decision, and, beginning tomorrow, new eligibility requirements for concealed carry permit applicants and restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons in 'sensitive locations,' like Times Square, take effect," said Adams, a former police officer.
How Harlem's 'Queen of Numbers' built a gambling empire and used her wealth to give back to the Black community
Stephanie St. Clair became a local legend for denouncing corrupt police, taking on the mafia, and using wealth from gambling to give back to Harlem's Black community.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC
Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
